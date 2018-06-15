Current Trends in Auto Dimming Mirror Market with Future Scope Analysis

Auto Dimming Mirror Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Auto Dimming Mirror Market by fuel type (BEV, ICE), application (inside, outer rear view), functionality (connected, non-connected), vehicle type (passenger, commercial vehicle) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Auto Dimming Mirror Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market are Ichikoh, Murakami, Samvardhana, Gentex, Magna, Tokai Rika, Honda Lock, SL Corporation and Flabeg. According to report the global auto dimming mirror market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.04% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1068

Auto-dimming mirrors play a significant role in low vision problem over the forecast period

Traditional mirrors use a flip tab to deflect the glare up and away from the driver’s sight lines. However most cars today come with auto-dimming rear view mirrors, which automatically dim the mirrors reducing glare as the conditions authorization. The dimming mirrors are equipped with sensors that can detect low light from the headlights. Increasing need for safer and clear visibility and low installation cost are the factors driving the growth of the dimming mirror market over the forecast period. Moreover, OEM’s are using electrochromism technologywhere the electricity is passed to tint the glass for dimming the mirrors is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, poor lighting makes the sensor source search for brighter source of lights is anticipated to be the factor restraining the growth of the dimming mirror market. On the other hand, increasing use of display based system as a mirror is hindering the growth of the auto dimming mirror market.The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and Kids Transportation Safety Act (KTSA) mandates the use of auto-dimming mirrors in vehicles to prevent the incidence of road accidents at night. Furthermore, many Indian car manufacturers have adopted the usage of auto-dimming mirrors considering the safety of drivers are witnessed to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the auto-dimming mirror market.Some of the major key players operating in Auto Dimming Mirror are Konview, Flabeg and Murakami.For instance; the smart rear-view mirror offered by Nissan can switch between the LCD screen and the traditional rearview mirror. One of the major rearview mirrors makers Gentex, presented the world’s first electromechanical auto darkening mirrors and is a remarkable player in the automotive industry. Among the geographies, Asia pacific is the largest growing country in the auto-dimming rear view mirrors market due to rising concern toward safe and comfortable driving.

Segment Covered

The report on global auto dimming mirror market covers segments such as fuel type, application, functionality, and vehicle type. On the basis of fuel type the global auto dimming mirror market is categorized into BEV, ICE and others. On the basis of application, the global auto dimming mirror market is categorized into inside rear view and outer rear view. On the basis of functionality the global auto dimming mirror market is categorized into connected and non-connected. On the basis of vehicle type the global auto dimming mirror market is categorized into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global Auto Dimming Mirror market such as Ficosa, Ichikoh, Murakami, Samvardhana, Gentex, Magna, Tokai Rika, Honda Lock, SL Corporation and Flabeg.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global Auto Dimming Mirror market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of Auto Dimming Mirror market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Auto Dimming Mirror market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Auto Dimming Mirror market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.