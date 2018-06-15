Concord Coaches Offers Coaches for Hire to Take Groups to Ongoing and Upcoming Sydney Musicals

Concord Coaches provides clients with an enjoyable and comfortable ride to their favourite musical show. The company has over 130 vehicles with seating capacities ranging from 12 to 57.

[ARTARMON, 15/06/2018] – Concord Coaches, a premier bus charter company operating in Sydney, caters for musical aficionados planning to attend current and upcoming musicals in the city. Throughout the course of their operation, Concord Coaches has built an extensive knowledge and expertise in providing bus tours and transport services to various events and activities across Sydney.

Years of Local Experience in Event Transport and Transfers

Concord Coaches guarantees that their riders will arrive at the show on time. The team of Operations Schedulers and Planners are informed about schedules of local events, traffic and weather updates and other pertinent information.

Concord Coaches is experienced in providing transport and transfer services to concerts, music festivals and musicals. The company carries a fleet of budget and luxury minibuses and coaches, each equipped with a high-quality audio and video system that allows the passengers to sing along to their favourite show tunes on their way to their destination.

Concord Coaches has over 130 vehicles that meet various requirements. Clients can choose from a range of 12-seaters to 57-seaters with reclining fabric seats and an air-conditioning and heating unit for maximum comfort.

Ongoing and Upcoming Musicals in Sydney

Sydney is well-known for developing several of Australia’s premier dance and theatre troupes and for being the home of the Sydney Opera House. As a hotspot for theatre and the performing arts, Sydney is teeming with musical shows and plays all year round.

A few of the upcoming shows include the 2005 jukebox musical Jersey Boys, the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic Evita and the magically quirky Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

The Tony Award-winning musical Book of Mormon is currently running at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with its last curtain call falling on September 2018.

About Concord Coaches

Providing 24/7 group transport services, Concord Coaches has been a trusted company for all transport needs in Sydney. The company takes pride in top-tier customer care defined by safe, convenient and timely coach hire services.

For more information, visit https://www.concordcoaches.com.au/.