Polar King to Showcase Outdoor Walk-in Coolers and Freezers at the 2018 Texas Association for School Nutrition Annual Conference, June 17-20

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar King International, Inc. (http://www.polarking.com/) announces that company representatives Amy Richards and Kyle Durnell will be presenting seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers at 2018 Texas Association for School Nutrition (TASN) Annual Conference. The conference sessions and industry tradeshow runs from June 17-20 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. Polar King representatives will be providing demonstrations and product information at booth 1235.

The 2018 TASN Conference is a four-day event specifically aimed at K-12 foodservice employees, specialists, managers, directors, supervisors, superintendents, stakeholders, and industry partners. The conference is the second largest state school food show in the nation with over 1,300 attendees and hundreds of exhibitors. The theme for this year’s conference is “Lead the Way.”

About Polar King

As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high-velocity hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 16-1018.10. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit www.polarking.com, or stop by booth 1235.

