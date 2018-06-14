Master-Planned Estate Peppercorn Hill Releases Its First Stages of Spacious Land for Sale

Peppercorn Hill, the latest residential community by Dennis Family Corporation, is located in Melbourne’s evolving northern corridor. Its first stages of land are now for sale.

A Unique Harmony Between Nature and Heritage

Peppercorn Hill is still in development, but it will soon welcome residents to an estate that highlights the beauty of evergreen peppercorn trees and captivating heritage parkland, which includes a listed bluestone homestead. Darebin Creek winds through the entire estate, bringing future residents closer to nature.

Peppercorn Hill is designed to provide future residents with a more laidback lifestyle; thus, the master plan allows for wide-open spaces, making its first stages of lots ideal for couples who want to grow their family or are just starting one.

Spacious Lots Ideal for Growing Families

Peppercorn Hill offers lot sizes from 500 square metres to 750 square metres. With its wide open spaces, the estate also has the advantage of providing lots with depths of up to 38 metres and frontages of up to 18 metres wide. These generous spaces enable future residents to work on a range of spacious house designs without compromising on backyard space. These make the estate ideal for families of any size. After all, as the family grows, so will Peppercorn Hill.

Amenities that Transform Estate into a Thriving Community

Peppercorn Hill will welcome a range of new amenities, including neighbourhood community facilities and a major town centre featuring a supermarket. There will also be a wide selection of eateries, restaurants and retail stores. To help future younger residents grow up smart and stay healthy, the developers plan to build two secondary schools, sports fields and many recreational spaces in the area.

Right now, potential homeowners can get their shopping, education, employment and medical needs easily as Craigieburn, Wallan and Epping are only a 15-minute drive from Peppercorn Hill. The Melbourne CBD is also accessible via Donnybrook Railway Station or Hume Freeway.

About Peppercorn Hill

Located within Melbourne’s evolving northern corridor, Peppercorn Hill is the latest development by one of Australia’s leading property developers, Dennis Family Corporation. The master plan includes 4,500 lots and numerous amenities to transform the area into one of the thriving communities in Melbourne.

To know more about Peppercorn Hill and its first stages of land for sale, visit http://peppercornhill.com.au.