Legrand Group Strengthens Its Commitment Towards The Environment

MUMBAI: Legrand, a global leader in the electrical and digital building infrastructure along with its group companies, celebrates World Environment Day this year, partnering with all its employees.

To mark this event, Legrand India is participating in the UNDP’s Environment Day Exhibit held in New Delhi where it will be presenting its energy efficient product solutions that reduce consumption and minimise environmental impact.

Taking this one step further, Legrand is organising local events across its manufacturing sites and offices and is conducting educational workshops and lectures for its employees. Initiatives at World Environment Day at Legrand also include an employee-oriented campaign across all Group companies which involves bringing together their ideas, suggestions and initiatives towards a better environment.

The company offices and manufacturing sites also plan to observe an hour of no air-conditioning as a step in the direction of a better environment.

World Environment Day is an opportunity for the Group to communicate the initiatives undertaken by its companies to reduce carbon footprint and designing of environmental friendly products.

Some other goals for the environment that Legrand India has been pursuing actively in line with the Legrand Group objectives are:

1.Reduction of manufacturing waste by 10% year on year

2.Making its plants solar energy efficient. The company has successfully completed this project in two of its manufacturing units.

3.Striving to achieve the goal of 68% of its sales through products that have a product environmental profile (PEP). This means that most products sold out of Legrand’s manufacturing in India have to be adherent to stringent measures taken while designing, usage and recycling so as to have the least environmental impact.

4.Strict adherence to RoHS compliance. This has ensured that the company exercises restriction of the use of certain hazardous substances in procuring and manufacturing electrical and electronic equipment.