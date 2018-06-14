Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Size, Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Automotive Solar Control Glass Market 2023 Global Industry size, share, demand, Growth is expected to witness growth of international market with respect to advancements and innovations including development history, competitive analysis and regional development forecast.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Solar Control Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The worldwide market for Automotive Solar Control Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 1420 million US$ in 2023, from 1030 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Solar control glass is not necessarily coloured or mirrored glass, although such finishes can be applied for aesthetic purposes if desired. It incorporates invisible layers of special materials on the glass which have the dual effect of allowing sunlight in, while repelling solar heat. Solar control glass units are typically doubleglazed, which means they also insulate well.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

NSG

AGC

Saint Gobain

Guardian Glass

AIG

XINYI

PPG

SYP Glass.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Absorbing Solar Control Glass

Reflective Solar Control Glass

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Solar Control Glass market.

Chapter 1: Describe Automotive Solar Control Glass Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Solar Control Glass, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Solar Control Glass, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Solar Control Glass, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automotive Solar Control Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automotive Solar Control Glass sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.