Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2025

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) is a thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family. It is a biopolymer produced from the condensation of succinic acid and 1-4 butanediol (BDO), which gives plastic producers a building block for biopolymer compound. PBS is a biodegradable aliphatic polyester with properties similar to polypropylene. It is listed among the 12 most promising chemical bio-based building blocks for the future by the U.S. Department of Energy.

It can be employed in a wide range of end-user applications via conventional processing techniques such as extrusion, injection or blown process, due to its superior mechanical properties and processability. It is emerging as a substitute for polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). It can replace polyolefin and polystyrenes in some applications, and can replace polylactic acid (PLA) in several applications.

PBS is utilized in end-user products such as mulch film, packaging film, bags, flushable hygiene products, fishing nets, coffee capsules, wood plastic composites, and composites with natural fibers. It garnered significant interest from the packaging industry for substituting non-biodegradable polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polystyrene (PS) plastics. PBS is an excellent biopolymer that shows high flexibility, heat résistance, and great biodegradability. It has high biomass utilization efficiency (BUE), as compared to other bio-based building blocks. Its performance can be tuned for specific applications by blending it with other polymers. A new initiative at the World Economic Forum, called New Plastic economy, is encouraging the usage of biopolymers such as PBS. Several chemical manufacturing companies are shifting their production to bio-based PBS from petrochemical-based PBS. PBS is currently being employed in a wide range of industries such as packaging, agriculture, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, electronics and electricals, textile, automotive and interiors. It is also utilized to produce bowls, plates, plastic utensils, and diapers.

In terms of manufacturing process, the polybutylene succinate market can be segregated into extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, film blowing, and fiber spinning. Extrusion is used for the production of food trays, carts, and similar items. Blow molding is employed for the production of shampoo bottles, drug bottles, cosmetic bottles, and beverage bottles. Fiber spinning is utilized for the production of clothes, nets, and planting tapes. Thermoforming is used for the production of containers with less complicated features. Injection molding process is employed for the production of cutlery, brushes, and containers.

