Natural Antimicrobials Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and CAGR of 7.38% by Foresight to 2023

Market Overview:

Natural antimicrobials are chemical or natural compounds which are primarily added to food products in order to restrict the microbial growth. They are used to preserve flavor, taste, and other food qualities. Also, natural antimicrobials help in reducing spoilage caused by bacteria, fungi, and yeast which increases the product shelf-life.

The global market for natural antimicrobials has been experiencing high demand for the last few years and is projected to reach USD 826.89 million by 2023. Rising demand for convenience food is majorly driving the growth of the natural antimicrobials market. Growing popularity of organic, gluten-free and other such clean-label commodities is directly influencing the positive growth of natural antimicrobials market. Consumers across the globe have become health conscious and demand foods with product traceability. Increasing consumption of organic foods will further increase the demand for natural and organic food additives including natural antimicrobials as a potential food additive.

Furthermore, rising demand for clean-label as well as vegan food products creates enormous opportunity for the manufacturers of natural antimicrobials to increase their production capacity of plant-based natural antimicrobials. Hence, the sector is projected to experience a boost during the review period. Additionally, the demand for essential oils and plant extracts is also estimated to increase which further creates opportunities for new players to enter into the market and generate high revenue.

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5545

Additionally, owing to the ongoing trend, the market of natural antimicrobials is estimated to hold high potential during the assessment period. The awareness among the consumers has increased and the consumers are willing to pay high prices for chemical-free products. On the manufacturers’ side, they are identified to build up strong R&D resource to satiate the consumer’s demand.

Nevertheless, all these factors are boosting the global natural antimicrobials market to grow at the CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis:

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions, and multiple product launches by natural antimicrobials market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading players, which includes

du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Royal DSM NV (the Netherlands)

Univar Inc. (U.S.)

Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Galactic S.A. (Belgium)

Hansen A/S (Denmark)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Siveele B.V. (the Netherlands)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Handary SA (Belgium)

BASF SE (Germany) and

Celanese Corp. (U.S.)

The natural antimicrobials market is competitive with major market players operating at the global level. The key industry players in the natural antimicrobials market have adopted strategies such as geographic expansion, new product launch, partnership, acquisitions, and product promotions to strengthen their business portfolio. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding their operations across the geographies, augmenting their capabilities and investing in research and development to offer products with better functionality.

Downstream Analysis:

The global natural antimicrobials market is segmented into type and application.

Among the type, the plant-based natural antimicrobials segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.79% during the given period due to increasing consumer demand for green label products as a preservative in packed and food frozen products. Among application of natural antimicrobials, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is accounting for approximately 27.57% market share followed by the beverages accounting for 21.24% of the global natural antimicrobials market.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/natural-antimicrobials-market-5545

Region Analysis:

The global natural antimicrobials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North American region is dominating the market over the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the review period. This is attributed to high consumption of natural antimicrobials in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2017-2023. In Asia Pacific, China is dominating the market with market share of 40% in the year 2017.