An invitation to Fruit Expo 2018!

Dear President or Marketing Manager,

This is Joey Xing from Guangzhou International Fruit Expo 2018 (Fruit Expo 2018), writing to inform you that our show has launched, so please remember to register to secure your early attendance!

Date: June 27th-29th, 2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Preview of Fruit Expo 2018

Hosted by Guangzhou, one of the biggest fruit trade hubs in Southeast Asia, Fruit Expo 2018 stands out as a premium fruit trade platform, which is going to be staged on a show floor of 15,000 sq.m, receiving 150+ exhibitors and 8,000 visitors, and covered by over 100 worldwide professional media. Fruit Expo 2018 strives to boost and explore the tremendous fruit market by gathering brand enterprises at home and abroad.

Staunch Supports From Foreign Embassies & Consulates

Fruit Expo 2018 has gained the staunch supports of foreign embassies and consulates of America, Argentinian, Chile, Spain, Indonesia, Thailand, and etc, which will give significant impetus to the bilateral fruit imports and exports. The consuls or leaders had learned about Fruit Expo 2018 in details and consented to the promotion proposal of business partnership. It is expected that more overseas fruit enterprises will foray into China’s market via Fruit Expo 2018. Fruit Expo 2018 will be able to put its hands on the best industry resources for its attendees to share!

A Series of Fascinating Concurrent Events

Running alongside the show, will be the Internet+ Fruit E-commerce Summit and International Fruit Development Forum, where prominent experts, scholars, leaders will be invited to discuss the development of fruit industry. Other exciting activities including the Import and Export Meeting, Fruit Arrangement Show, Super Fruit Award, and etc, will also be staged to enhance exhibitors’ media exposure and brand recognition.

If you are eyeing China’s fruit market, Fruit Expo 2018 is without doubt the best platform for you to seek business opportunities! We are sincerely looking forward to your participation! For more information about the event or to register as exhibitors or visitors, please feel free to contact us.

