GreatFence Installs BOCA-Compliant Fences that Add Value to Properties

Adding a fence to a property can enhance its value and make it more appealing to property seekers. Texas-based company GreatFence builds beautiful, BOCA-compliant fences that enhance the property’s curb appeal and value.

[Houston, 6/13/2018] – Experts agree that adding a gate to a property can boost the home’s value by up to ten thousands of dollars. Durable and made with precision, the company’s ornamental fences enhance a home’s curb appeal and safety as well as its market value, if the homeowner decides to sell.

Simple Addition that Ups Property Value

According to real estate resource Realty Times, adding a gate to a property can increase its value by as much as $50,000. Meanwhile, realtor Century 21 includes adding a fence to their list of top 10 ways to add value to a property. Expert opinions on sites such as Homes.com also agree that having a fence can enhance a home’s value.

There are many reasons experts agree that a gate is the smartest choice for homeowners and real estate agents looking to maximize a property’s value. One, it’s because a gated entrance creates an air of luxury. And two, it lets modern property owners enjoy activities in their space, away from the public eye. Property expert Nina Hayward says in an article for House Beautiful says that as today’s property seekers crave privacy and safety, investing in sturdy fences is a smart move.

Enhancing Home Value with BOCA-Compliant Fences

GreatFence helps homeowners enhance the value of their property by installing quality, made-to-order gates and fences.

The company’s skilled team fabricates fences that perfectly blend with the home’s existing architecture. They can cater to unique client specifications, especially those who need an added safety measure for children or pets. The team also makes sure that their fence and gate products comply with the guidelines set by the Building Officials and Code Administrators International, Inc. (BOCA).

The company caters to clients across the US. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the GreatFence’s website to see some of their previous projects.

About GreatFence

GreatFence has been providing quality fences and gates for more than a decade. The company takes pride in their workmanship and their aluminum fence and gate products, in fact, come with a lifetime workmanship, material, and paint warranty. The company’s commitment to exceeding client expectations at all times garnered them an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

