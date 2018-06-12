Unisecure Data Centers Expand Data Center Platform For Business Stability

Unisecure Data Centers is undergoing Data center development with higher density , better efficiency and more focusing on Cloud computing technologies.

Philadelphia, US, 12th June 2018 | Unisecure is the leading data center in the US which is specialized in providing web hosting and cloud hosting services. Now is implementing highly-cost effective data centers code of conduct.

Hierarchy of Data Centers investment value:

1. Cost – Low maintenance cost and low server operation cost.

2. Operations and Maintenance – Efficient management , focus, standard and monitoring.

3. Operations – Rapid business development testing

4. Service -Establish open platform

5. Expand – Can expand to Cloud Solutions making it easy and more stable.

Unisecure Data Center Power Solutions :

1. High efficient UPS system positively impact energy usage.

2. RPM (Robust Power Management) and monitoring system can help the situation and also the company profits.

3. Proper Planning, Techniques, equipment selection and advanced technology integration can help to reduce carbon footprint.

4. 3 diverse fiber paths and redundant networks rooms.

5. Keeps data in self-contained and small as it is easy to relocate

6. Dynamic deployment, removing and adding cluster nodes without interruption for the service.