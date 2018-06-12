Sexual Health Clinic Ealing-Medic Plus Clinic

At our Sexual Health Clinic In Ealing(https://medicplusclinic.co.uk/sexual-health-tests-prices/full-std-screen/) We offer a number of individual Sexual Health Screening Tests including:
HIV Test
Hepatitis Tests (Hepatitis B & Hepatitis C)
Syphilis Test
Chlamydia Test
Gonorrhoea Test
Herpes Test
HPV Test
Bacterial Infections
At our Medic Plus Clinic, Confidential advice and information about contraception, sexually transmitted infections, Pregnancy Test and other support services are available at our clinic
Discreet, comprehensive sexual health screening and testing can be arranged. Sexual health is vital – it’s important to get fast treatment – and at our clinic locations, medication can be dispensed on site. So if you are ever concerned about your sexual health and want some peace of mind, don’t hesitate to come in for an appointment.
Unless treatment is needed, there is no need to come in twice. Some results are available within 4 hours or the very same day and can be explained in full by a Specialist over the phone.