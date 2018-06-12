Make your Trip Delightful by Staying at Grand Microtel Inn & Suites

Niagara Falls is one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations which have been attracting millions of vacationers from all over the world. It is best known for the imposing falls poring over from the Niagara River, but there are so many other places and things to do and see in this vibrant area that you could literally spend weeks enjoying your holidays. If you are planning a trip to this beautiful place and truly want to make the most out of your trip, then you should book a room in the hotel where you can stay with great comfort and pleasure.

There is no dearth of good lodging in the city and the best thing is that you can select your lodging according to your budget and specific needs. Strategically located in the heart of the city, Microtel Inn & Suites is the best Hotels in Niagara Falls Boulevard NY which gives excellent accommodation facilities and modern staying amenities to all the people at budget-friendly rates. It has different categories of well-accommodating rooms like single bed room, two queen bed room, single bed accessible and single bedroom suite; and you can book any of them according to your specific needs and budget in just a few clicks of a mouse. At this splendid lodging facility, you will get delightful staying experience throughout your trip.

All the rooms of the hotel are designed in a chic style and well-equipped with great modern facilities like flat screen television, hair dryer, air conditioner and coffee/ tea maker are also provided by the hotel to all its valued guests. Lots of outstanding facilities like free parking, laundry, cribs available, daily housekeeping, 24 hour reception desk, fitness center, luggage hold, banquet facilities, early check-in and late check-out are also provided by the hotel to make its guests feel pampered and welcomed. The best thing is that the Multilingual Staff of the hotel do their best to make their guests feel comfortable, happy and welcomed. If you want to know more about this prestigious hotel and its services, then simply explore its user-friendly website today! PR Contact

