Low Noise Amplifiers Market 2018 Research, Share, Size, Growth, Competitor Strategy and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The growth of internet of things and increasing smart phone usage are the primary growth factors for global low noise amplifiers market. Increasing investments in the area of space and telecommunications, rising funding of government in security and Defense are fuelling the market growth.

The global low noise amplifiers market is segmented on the basis of frequency, type, application areas and region. The lower margins for OEMs and decrease in usage of landlines or cordless phones hampering the market growth.

Low Noise Amplifiers are used in wide areas of industries such as ISM radios, laptops, mobile devices, GPS receivers, remote keyless entry devices and many others. In the area of space, Low Noise Amplifiers are used in ground station receiving signals from the antenna and help in amplifying the signal which is of low strength. The amplifier boosts the antenna signal in order to compensate for the feed line losses in the process of going from the antenna to the receiver.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in global low frequency amplifiers market are NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), L3 Narda-MITEQ (U.S.), Qorvo, Inc. (U.S.), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Microwave Solutions (U.S.), Atmel Corporation (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Diodes Incorporated (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific holds the major market share for global Low Noise Amplifiers Market. The presence of major market players, advancements in the technologies related to chip manufacturing and rising usage of smart phones are driving the market. The low manufacturing costs in the region is an added advantage. Toshiba Corporation, a manufacturer of electric and electronic components worldwide, launched CMOS low noise operational amplifier. The amplifier is best suited for low equivalent input noise voltage and analog front end circuit sensors. The primary feature of this device is biasing low currents through CMOS process. The device can be used in IoT modules, home appliances, laptops, hard disk drives, and many more.

North America holds the second major share and is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. Presence of major market players, increasing use of smart phones and other IoT modules are the primary growth factors for low noise amplifiers market. Skyworks Solutions, Inc., an American semiconductor company is offering low noise amplifiers and low noise transistors which find uses in WLAN, WiMAX and other applications ranging from DC to 6 GHz. The company’s low noise amplifiers are capable of reducing noise to 0.49 db. From 2010, the company started offering ultra-low noise amplifiers which find applications in space and defence.

Segmentation:

The global Low Noise Amplifiers market is segmented on the basis of frequency, type, application areas, and region. On the basis of frequency, the market is further classified into DC to 6Hz, 6 to 60Hz, and more than 60 Hz. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into silicon, gallium arsenide, and silicon germanium. The Low Noise Amplifiers are widely used in many areas, some of them are consumer electronics, industrial, military and Defense, automotive, medical, Space, data & telecommunication and many others.

Intended Audience:

Raw material suppliers

Original equipment manufacturers

Integrated device manufacturers

Original design manufacturers

ODM and OEM technology solution providers

Technology, service, and solution providers

Suppliers and distributors

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

