Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR37.53% by 2023

A research study titled, “Graphene Nanoplatelets Market by application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.
Market Highlights:
The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market was worth USD 6.34 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 111.61 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.53% during the forecast period. Graphene nanoplatelets are progressed nanoparticles based on carbon with a one of a kind morphology. Multifunctional properties have supported their use in an extensive variety of applications including energy & power storage, coatings, composites, conductive inks, and medical devices. The market is yet to be totally commercialized. Many research and development exercises have been performed in the previous couple of years to popularize the large-scale production. The rise of cutting-edge technology for creation and product filtration is anticipated to produce significant opportunity in the market.
The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Is Segmented As Follows:
Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2023):
Conductive Inks & Coatings
Composites
Energy & Power
Others
Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2023):
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
ReSt of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South America
South Africa
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
Competitive Insights:
The major players in the market are CVD Equipment Corporation, Directa Plus, Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co Ltd, Graphene Laboratories Inc, XG Sciences Inc, Applied Graphene Material, Global Graphene Group and NanoXplore. The organizations are involved in the supply and distribution services to small and medium businesses, which boosts the competition. Various organizations are involved in research & development activities to enhance the quality of product and widen application.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:
North America ruled the general business, representing 34.7% of worldwide graphene nanoplatelets market income in 2016. Extensive demand for composites created from graphene nanoplatelets in the aerospace and automotive ventures have impelled the request in North America. The existence of various air ship producers in this locale has helped the interest for lightweight composite materials. Europe held the third-biggest share of the worldwide business income in 2016.
