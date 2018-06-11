Medical Device Outsourcing Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR 11.15% Over 2022

A research study titled, “Medical Device Outsourcing Market by application and service – global industry analysis and forecast to 2022”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Medical Device Outsourcing Market was worth USD 21.15 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 60.87 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.15% during the forecast period. Growing competition among producers prompting improvement of products at lesser price is one of the major elements ascribing towards development over the estimate time frame. Moreover, developing complication in the designing of products combined with expanding number of participant manufacturers are anticipated to impel the medical device outsourcing industry with advantageous opportunities for development. Growing aged populace is anticipated to build interest for medicinal devices and supplies shaping an expansive client base with restricted health resources, in this manner pushing makers towards subcontracting of exercises, for example, packaging, assembling, and others.

The Global Medical Devices Outsourcing Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2012-2022:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Assessment and Forecast, By Service, 2012-2022:

Product Design and Development Services

Molding

Designing & engineering

Machining

Product Implementation Services

Product Maintenance Services

Product Testing & Sterilization Services

Product Upgrade Services

Regulatory Consulting Services

Legal representation

Clinical trials applications and product registrations

Regulatory writing and publishing

Others

Contract Manufacturing

Component manufacturing

Accessories manufacturing

Device manufacturing

Assembly manufacturing

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Assessment and Forecast, By Therapeutics, 2012-2022:

Diagnostic imaging

IVD

General and plastic surgery

Dental

Diabetes care

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Ophthalmic

Drug delivery

Endoscopy

Others

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the market are Omnica Corporation, Accellent Inc, DAIICHI JITSUGYO CO LTD, Kinetics Climax Inc, Cirtec Medical, Infinity Molding & Assembly Inc, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, ProMed Molded Products Inc, Mitutoyo, NSF International, Micro Systems Engineering GmbH and Shandong Weigao Co. Various organizations are anticipated to enter this market over the estimate time frame due to the rising interest for these devices over the globe. This is relied upon to increase the level of competition throughout the following years.

