Abdelhak Bensaoula has also worked as a head to the Nitride materials and devices laboratory, Physics in the University of Houston and also worked as a joint appointment as research professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering, university of Houston. He has also been a research faculty representative on the NSM graduate committee. Abdelhak Bensaoula is also an expert in new product development and research strategy, who had played a key role at integrated micro sensors incorporated and now working at the Green technology solutions as R&D manager.

Abdelhak Bensaoula expertise ranges from renewable energy harvesting, generation and storage, low power electronics and sensors, high efficiency lighting, nanotechnology and advanced materials, semiconductor device fabrication tools and methods, designing of ultra-high vacuum technology systems and also development of materials for super ambient applications. He also got lot of experience in administration and managing multicultural or multidisciplinary teams, protection, documentation and filing of intellectual property and also taking care of private, state and federal R&D grants and contracts. He has many patents to his credit and has published and presented more than 300 papers and 600 presentations at many international conferences.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/

Address:

Houston

Texas

77055

USA

713-722-7418