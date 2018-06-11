Choose Best Car Hire Services for Good Deals

There are many advantages renting out a car when you don’t have access to your own rather than relying on the cab services or the public transport. This is because when you have a vehicle in hand you need not plan in advance and whenever you wish to go out you can simply drive the car by yourself and reach your destination at your will. There is no need for you to book a taxi and wait for its arrival especially when you have many pickups and drop-offs in a day. Car hire just gives you a feeling just like having your own car to meet your travel needs. The Rocket Rent a Car is one company in Dubai that offers excellent deals on car hire and monthly car lease for the visitors as well as the locals who cannot access their own cars and would like to have one to meet their travel needs. You can hire the car for a day, week or a month without any problem. Moreover, you can also choose your favourite vehicle from the fleet of vehicles offered by the car rental services. They have luxury vehicles, mid-range cars and also economy cars for one to choose based on their budget and travel needs.

You can go through the details of the vehicle like the car type, door count, maximum people, minimum driver age, transmission type, air conditioned, unlimited mileage, price per day etc before making a choice. You need to be above 22 years of age to rent out most of the vehicles and have a valid international driver’s license for those who are visitors to Dubai and the locals need a state driving license. You need to fill in the documents and pay a refundable security deposit as well as the full rental amount at the time of car hire. There are also some terms and conditions one should meet like not using the car for other purposes like motor races, off road driving or participating in rallies and the car that you rent out should be maintained in good condition as any damage under your possession has to be paid out as a penalty.

Corporate companies can hire the cars on long term lease at the best price. Additional features like baby seat, GPS navigation or mobile with local SIM card is also offered for additional price.

Avail the long term rent a car plan and long term car lease in Dubai lease services in Dubai. Get free pickup and drop off facility at the airports. Get more information Please visit at www.rocketrentacars.com.





