Glass Bonding Adhesives Market | Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2023

The Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market is segmented by Type, End-Use Industry and Region.

Various types of Glass Bonding Adhesives are available in the market, which includes polyurethane, modified silanes, silicones, acrylate, epoxy, cyanoacrylate, UV/ LED, and others. The polyurethane type Glass Bonding Adhesive is dominating the market due to its high elasticity and low cost. However, its poor resistance to ultraviolet radiation may affect the market growth negatively. This problem can be overpowered by applying an opaque coating for the prevention of direct light exposure to the adhesive. Although the modified silanes adhesives and silicone adhesives are costly, they offer high resistance to the UV radiation.

The End-User Industry segment includes automotive, aerospace, furniture, construction, electronics, consumer goods, medical, and others. The automotive and aerospace industries together dominate the Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market due to the stringent regulations for reduced VOC emission. Glass Bonding Adhesives are used in windscreens, sunroof assemblies, door glass, sensor bonding, and others. In the aerospace industry, they are used for seals, side walls, luggage racks, light covers, dado panels, microelectronics applications, and others. The Glass Bonding Adhesives are excellent replacement for nuts & bolts used in automotive and aerospace, which automatically reduces the overall weight of the vehicle. In the furniture industry, they are used for stemware, glass headlamps, art glass, and crystal figurines among others. These adhesives are widely consumed in electronics and consumer goods for adhering door assemblies, laminating panels, wire tacking, magnet bonding, LED bonding, and others. Moreover, they are used in the medical sector for blood bag assembly, IV tube set, oxygenators, skin sealant, catheters, and others.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6072

Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), Dymax Corporation (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), DowDuPont (U.S.), KIWO (Germany), ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bohle AG (Germany), Ashland (U.S.), Master Bond Inc. (U.S.), and Permabond LLC. (U.K).

Regional Analysis

The Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market is spanned across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2016 on account of the high demand for Glass Bonding Adhesives from major end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics. The high production and sales of automotive and consumer electronics coupled with the high infrastructural development in the region are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The high demand from the automotive and aerospace industry is expected to drive the Glass Bonding Adhesives Market in the North American region. Furthermore, the rebound in construction activities in the region is likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Europe is projected to witness a significant growth due to the high production and sales of the automotive parts in countries such as Germany, Italy, the U.K, France, and others.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/glass-bonding-adhesives-market-6072

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com