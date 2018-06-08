Fulham Introduces EZ Exit Emergency Lighting Kit That Turns T-Grid into an Emergency Lighting Pathway to the Nearest Exit

Fulham Extends Commitment to Safety with New Category of Emergency Lighting for New Construction or Retrofits.

Hawthorne, CA, USA — Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, is expanding its HotSpot line with a new category of value-added emergency lighting products that extend building safety lighting. The new EZ Exit Lighting Kit is being offered as an add-on to conventional exit signs, lighting a path to safety using add-on linear LEDs lights integrated into existing T-grid ceilings.

The new HotSpot EZ Exit EM T-grid kits are available in 24-inch (FHEZ10A24) and 48-inch (FHEZ17A48) form factors. The EZ Exit kits are designed to fit into any conventional T-grid ceilings, either as a retrofit or part of new construction. Both LED units are equipped with a HotSpot contant power driver that delivers 90 minutes of emergency power after a 24-hour charge time. The EZ Exit 24-inch unit has 10.7W of emergency output, delivering 1,480 lumens, and the 48-inch unit has a 17W output in emergency mode with 2,485 lumens.

“You can always make employees, customers and building occupants safer, and we see the EZ Exit as part of a new emergency lighting category that demonstrates Fulham’s commitment to safety,” said Russ Sharer, Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development for Fulham. “When an emergency happens, panic sets in and darkness and confusion may make it difficult to find the nearest exit. With the EZ Exit we have developed an aesthetically pleasing way to light the path to safety. Many distributors and specficiers have already shown their enthusiasm for this new kind of safety lighting product.”

The EZ Exit units have universal mounting that is compatible with any type of T-grid fixture and both offer a universal input of 120-277VAC.. The EZ Exit seamlessly fits into any T-Grid ceiling attractively providing the customer with plenty of emergency light in a very sleek hidden design. The EZ Exit units come with an integrated test switch and carry a five-year manufacturer warranty.

For more information, visit Fulham at http://www.fulham.com.

About Fulham

Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com, @FulhamUSA or @FulhamEurope.