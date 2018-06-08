Fermentation Chemicals Market to Reach USD 77.93 billion by the End of 2025

A research study titled, “Fermentation Chemicals Market by product type and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research, states that the fermentation chemicals market is projected to be around $77.93 billion by 2025.

Report Overview:

The Global Fermentation Chemicals Market was valued around USD 47.28 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach roughly USD 77.93 billion by the end of 2025 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.71% during the forecast period. A major drop in time, as well as price owing to the use of fermentation chemicals as accelerators, is likely to drive the market growth. A golden chance is anticipated in the fermentation chemical industry in the aspect of rising demand for bio-based raw material in industrial biotechnology. Massive demand for fermentation chemicals for methanol & ethanol production to fulfill demand from a variety of chemical and industrial applications is likely to fuel the fermentation chemicals market. Vast demand for natural acids from fiber & plastic manufacturers will have a major impact on the market growth during the forecast period. Growing enzymes demand from a variety of industrial applications such as starch, personal care, and paper is projected to have significant effects on the market growth.

The Fermentation Chemicals Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Fermentation Chemicals Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016-2025:

Alcohols

Enzymes

Organic Acids

Other Product Type

Fermentation Chemicals Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Industrial Applications

Food and Beverages

Nutritional and Pharmaceutical

Plastics and Fibers

Other Application

Fermentation Chemicals Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

Product expansion is a key strategy that will most likely be adopted by a majority of the major market players. The global market is anticipated to witness rising spending in research and development of innovative and new products to spread out the business territories. Industrial applications is a major customer section, most of the buyers in the global market are estimated to be cost sensitive. Major players in the global fermentation chemicals market include Amano Enzyme, Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Inc., Ajinomoto Company Incorporation, DuPont Danisco A/S, and Evonik Industries.

