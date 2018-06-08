Artificial Sweeteners Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 2.37 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Artificial Sweeteners Market by product type, end user and application- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research, states that the artificial sweeteners market is projected to be around $2.37 billion by 2023.

Report Overview:

The global Artificial Sweeteners Market was worth USD 1.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.37 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.94% during the forecast period. High usage of sugar can build the danger of different diseases, for example, immune deficiency, diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, osteoporosis, and anemia. High intake of sugar additionally prompts irregularity in the insulin and glucose levels, which thusly prompts predominance of sicknesses, for example, obesity and type 2 diabetes. Growing awareness on keeping up health and prosperity, and alleviating the danger of lifestyle diseases has affected numerous buyers to follow diets that low in sugar. There has likewise been a stamped increment in the quantity of shoppers that have moved to artificial sweeteners. Makers haven’t been negligent of these advancements in customer request, and are widening their arrangement of low-sugar products and artificial sweeteners..

Get sample pages of this report @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/FB01490

The Artificial Sweeteners market is segmented as follows:

Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2014-2023:

Saccharin

Neotame

Aspartame

Acesulfame k

Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2014-2023:

Direct sales

Pharmaceuticals

Food and beverages

Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2023($Billion):

Sweet spread

Beverages

Bakery goods

Confectionery and chewing gums

Dairy products

Others

Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

To Grab the Report with Table of Content, Please Visit:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-sweeteners-market

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Roquette Frères, MacAndrews & Forbes, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Foods India, American Sugar Refining, Wilmar International, Tate & Lyle, Symrise, Archer Daniels Midland, Nestlé and Ajinomoto.

List of Tables:

Table: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, By Product Type, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Aspartame Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Acesulfame k Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Saccharin Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Sucralose Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Neotame Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, By End User, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Food and Beverages Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Pharmaceuticals Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Direct Sales Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

List of Figures:

Figure: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market Share, By Product Type, 2014 &

2023

Figure: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, By End User, 2014 & 2023 ($Million)

Figure: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, By Application, 2014 & 2023 ($Million)

Figure: Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, By Region, 2014 & 2023 ($Million)

Figure: Roquette Frères: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure: Roquette Frères: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure: Roquette Frères: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Read Premium News from The PR Newswire of Cloud Gaming Market @ https://prn.to/2kUGfe2

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com