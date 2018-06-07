Utility Asset Management Market: 2018 Product Intelligence

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Utility Asset Management Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Utility Asset Management Market by application (transformer, sub-station, and transmission & distribution lines), utility type (public utility, and private utility), and component (hardware, and software) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Utility Asset Management Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Utility Asset Management Market. According to report the global utility asset management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1165

Segments Covered

The report on global utility asset management market covers segments such as application, utility type, and component. The application segments include transformer, sub-station, and transmission & distribution lines. On the basis of utility type the global utility asset management market is categorized into public utility, and private utility. Furthermore, on the basis of component the utility asset management market is segmented as hardware, and software.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the Global Utility Asset Management market such as, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, ABB Ltd, Sentient Energy, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., S&C Electric Company, Lindsey Manufacturing Co., Aclara Technologies LLC, Netcontrol OY, and Enetics Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Utility Asset Management Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Utility Asset Management Market

4. Global Utility Asset Management Market by Application 2018 – 2024

4.1 Transformer

4.2 Sub-Station

4.3 Transmission & Distribution Lines

5. Global Utility Asset Management Market by Utility Type 2018 – 2024

5.1 Public Utility

5.2 Private Utility

6. Global Utility Asset Management Market by Component 2018 – 2024

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Software

7. Global Utility Asset Management Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Utility Asset Management Market by Application

7.1.2 North America Utility Asset Management Market by Utility Type

7.1.3 North America Utility Asset Management Market by Component

7.1.4 North America Utility Asset Management Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Utility Asset Management Market by Application

7.2.2 Europe Utility Asset Management Market by Utility Type

7.2.3 Europe Utility Asset Management Market by Component

7.2.4 Europe Utility Asset Management Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Utility Asset Management Market by Application

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Utility Asset Management Market by Utility Type

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Utility Asset Management Market by Component

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Utility Asset Management Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Utility Asset Management Market by Application

7.4.2 RoW Utility Asset Management Market by Utility Type

7.4.3 RoW Utility Asset Management Market by Component

7.4.4 RoW Utility Asset Management Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Siemens AG

8.2 General Electric Company

8.3 ABB Ltd

8.4 Sentient Energy, Inc.

8.5 Emerson Electric Co.

8.6 S&C Electric Company

8.7 Lindsey Manufacturing Co.

8.8 Aclara Technologies LLC

8.9 Netcontrol OY

8.10 Enetics Inc.

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts and Companies Mentioned in Report at – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy_mining_infra/global_utility_asset_management_market