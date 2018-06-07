Plesk acquires SolusVM

Zurich, Switzerland, London, UK and Toronto, Canada – [June 7, 2018] – Plesk, a leading platform for cloud automation, today announced the acquisition of UK-based SolusVM – a virtual server management system from OnApp, used by thousands of service providers to offer Infrastructure-as-a-Service hosting. Plesk has acquired SolusVM assets for an undisclosed amount as it continues its growth strategy from a single server control panel to a future-proof cloud platform. This latest deal will allow Plesk to provide hosting service providers and web professionals a single application that takes WebOps to the next level.

SolusVM is a virtual private server (VPS) and IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) management system designed to work with VPS hosting packages. It has a web-based, customizable UI to manage VPSs, integrates with popular billing systems, and supports several of the most widely-used virtualization technologies. These features make it an exceptional choice for hosting service providers, their resellers and end-customers.

The SolusVM team, led by Phill Bandelow, will become an integral part of the growing Plesk R&D team. This acquisition will enable the team to accelerate development and innovation of the next version of SolusVM.

“We”re very happy to have Solus Virtual Manager and their complete VPS management solution on board,” says Nils Hueneke, Plesk CEO. “SolusVM lets companies of any size manage virtual machines – from one central user interface, with security and ease. This makes it a breeze for hosting providers, resellers and end-users to provision, manage and sell virtual machines. It also enables cloud-based infrastructure hosting based on the most popular virtualization platforms, like Xen, KVM, and OpenVZ.”

“We”re excited to join Plesk, and become part of a changing force in the hosting industry,” says Phill Bandelow, SolusVM Team Lead. “SolusVM fits naturally into the growing Plesk portfolio, providing new and compelling opportunities for our customer base. We”re excited about the new innovations we”ll bring to customers. And the new opportunities they”ll get from the WebOps services and automation that Plesk is known for.”

“Since our launch in 2010, we’ve helped build thousands of clouds for hosters and supported them as many grew from mass-market providers into a true managed services provider, with OnApp cloud at the core of their value proposition,” said Ditlev Bredahl, OnApp CEO. “Our focus today is on the MSP, telco and large hosting provider space. This move puts SolusVM customers in great hands with the mass-market industry experts at Plesk, and enables us to focus on growing our solutions for service providers – where OnApp excels at enabling MSPs and telcos to simplify the complexities of cloud, and build a sustainable, profitable cloud services business.”

About Plesk

Plesk is a global software company founded in 1999, operating independently since May 1, 2017. It”s part of Oakley Capital, a leading UK-based private equity fund. In 2017 Plesk acquired XOVI, a market leading SEO software company, with over 250K projects in over 196 countries. With XOVI, businesses of all sizes stay ahead of the competition by making better decisions for SEO, SEM, social media and affiliate marketing.

With over 380K server installations, 11 million website and 19 million mailbox automations, Plesk is a leading platform to build, secure and run websites and apps in the cloud. Plesk is available in over 32 languages across 140 countries, so over 50% of the top 100 hosting and service providers worldwide partner with Plesk today.

Where can you get Plesk? Visit one of our 2,600+ hosting partners, or find us on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Vultr, or Alibaba Cloud.

More info on Plesk can be found at www.plesk.com or on Facebook and Twitter.

About SolusVM

SolusVM is a virtual private server (VPS) and IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) management system. It”s designed for cloud service providers, their resellers and end-customers. With a web-based and customizable UI to manage infrastructure, it integrates popular billing systems and supports several of the most widely used virtualization technologies.

Get more information about SolusVM on their official site or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

About OnApp

OnApp provides software, services and expertise to help MSPs and telcos build a successful cloud services business. This includes OnApp Cloud, the leading cloud platform for service providers; OnApp for VMware, the fastest and easiest way for VMware cloud providers to improve orchestration, billing and the customer experience; OnApp CDN, a turnkey solution for private and public CDN; and the OnApp Federation, a global cloud marketplace that enables service providers to add new locations to their cloud, on demand.

OnApp launched in 2010 and has since helped thousands of service providers build and grow successful cloud services. OnApp has more than 170 staff across the E.U., U.S. and Asia-Pacific, and is headquartered in London, UK. For more information, visit