Perfume and Fragrance Market Size, Industry Share, Demand and Forecasts 2025

Market Research Future published a Cooked Research Report on global Perfume and Fragrance Market value which is estimated to grow at 6.00% by 2023.

Market Forecast:

The global perfume and fragrance market is observing a remarkable growth owing to factors such as rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle of consumers. With more and more consumers spending on personal care & beauty products is expected to be one of the significant reasons for the rising growth of perfumery products which in turn intensifies the sales of perfume & fragrance products during the forecast period.

Moreover, e-commerce has grown rapidly at the global level and still has a lot of growing potential, especially in the developing regions as there are high return rates in the e-commerce space. The trend of retail therapy – effortless, relaxing and ultimately enjoyable shopping is one of the major drivers boosting the sales of perfume and fragrance through e-commerce. Also, gifting culture has provided opportunities for market growth of perfumes and fragrances. The main aim of gifts is preserving harmony within one’s family, friends, colleagues, and society. People are ready to invest on expensive commodities owing to the fact that higher price brings a better quality and those qualities properly suit their needs.

Competitive Analysis:

Elizabeth Arden, Inc. (U.S.)

Loreal (France)

Shiseido (Japan)

IFF (U.S.)

Chanel (France)

Estee Lauder (U.S.)

Avon (U.S.)

Vivenza (Kuwait)

Royal Beauty Group Co. (Kuwait)

Regional Analysis:

The global perfume & fragrance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region is dominating the market over the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the review period. This is attributed to the high usage of perfumes, cosmetics, incense, body care products. Among the European countries, France is majorly driving the market of perfume & fragrances in this region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% during the review period. In Asia Pacific region, India is expected to hold 17% market share in the year 2017.

Segmentation:

The global perfume & fragrance market has been segmented on the basis of type, which includes eau de parfum, eau de toilette, eau de cologne, eau fraiche and others. The eau de parfum segment is projected to account for the maximum market proportion at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period. On the basis of ingredients, the global perfume & fragrance market is segmented as natural and synthetic. Among both, the synthetic segment is estimated to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period 2017-2023. On the basis of consumer group, the global perfume & fragrance market is segmented into men, women and unisex. Among all the segments, the women segment is estimated to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period 2017-2023. On the basis of distribution channel, the global perfume & fragrance market is segmented into store based and non-store based. Among both, store based segment is estimated to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Target Audience:

Global perfume & fragrance product manufacturers

End users

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

Europe is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.27%. Among the European countries, France is projected to witness a substantial growth at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Global perfume & fragrance manufacturers find massive opportunities in India owing to the huge demand for perfume & fragrance products, especially, cosmetics and toiletries.

Regional and Country Analysis of the Global Perfume & Fragrance Market Development and Demand Forecast till 2023

As per the MRFR analysis, the global perfume & fragrance market is expected to reach USD 64690.27 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecasted period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

A.E.

S.A.

Bahrain

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Rest of Middle East

