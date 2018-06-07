Global Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market- NextGen Technological Advancements, Professional Survey and Future Industry Trends by 2025

Factors such as the rising number of challenges linked with cardiovascular care such as the management of large amount of data, retrieval of data retrieval, and the patient history records maintenance is building up the requirement for advanced systems, such as Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, that would help in the analysis of data.

Scope of the Report:

Factors such as the rising number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders across the globe and diseases linked with the high demand for productive data management tools in the cardiac care departments is leading to the rapid growth of the global cardiovascular devices industry.

Also, the advent of technologically advanced products and the increasing trend of telemedicine are projected to fuel the growth of cardiovascular information system market. The cardiovascular information system helps the cardiac surgeons and hospital administrators to work in an effective manner as compared to conventional techniques of data management. The utility of the cardiovascular information system is further enhanced when utilized in combination with the other techniques, such as Cardiology Picture Archiving and Communication System (CPACS). The market is expected to experience a swift growth owing to factors, such as high rates of adoption and the rising awareness about the availability of these systems.

However, factors such as the premium cost of device and the requirement for skilled professionals to handle devices is anticipated to dampen the global cardiovascular information system market growth. Also, the unwillingness to shift from conventional data storage tools to advanced techniques is enhancing the degree of constraint for the cardiovascular information system market growth. Depending upon the system types, the cardiovascular information system market is classified into Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS), Cardiology Picture Archiving and Communication System (CPACS). The CVIS systems help in effective analysis of data and they aid physicians to take precise therapeutic decisions in less time as compared to the CPACS. Thereby, the rate of adoption of CVIS is higher than CPACS. Thus, the CVIS market segment commanded the largest market share and this segment is projected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast years.

Market Segments:

Based on the mode of operations, the CVIS market has been further segmented into web-based, on-site, and cloud-based. The web-based segment commands the largest market share owing to high rate of awareness and their relatively cheaper cost leading to the high rate of adoption of the web-based mode of operation for cardiovascular information systems.

By Key Players:

The major players profiled in the global report for cardiovascular information systems include Agfa Healthcare N.V., Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Lumedx Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Merge Healthcare, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, and Digisonics, Inc.

By Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the global CVIS market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North American regional market commanded the largest market share owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, the high rate of prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and other conditions in the region.

