Punjab Depot Announces New Menu For The Season

The Punjabi food is one of its kind when it comes to taste and Punjab Depot delivery kitchen concept brings you some exceptional Punjabi dish to excite food connoisseurs. The real taste of Punjabi dhaba food was missing in lot of existing restaurants. So the Punjab Depot bring the same taste to Mumbai and make it a notch higher by the use of quality ingredients. Core strength of Punjab depot is their food, they never compromise on quality.

Since it is delivery kitchen the main focus is packaging. After a lot of research they finalized the size of boxes and they make sure each box should be properly sealed. They even have this unique design on their boxes which they call ‘ truck art’ which has a quirky message on each box to bring smile on customer face such as ‘hans mat pagli pyaar ho jayega’.

The ‘delivery only’ authentic Punjabi food chain is the brainchild of hospitality professional Mrs. Sandhya Balchandani. Punjab Depot has introduced a new menu with wide choice of delicacies in Vegetarian and Chicken.

Delivery Time:

11:30 am – 3:30 pm

7:30 pm – 11:00 pm

Delivery Points:

1)Marol- This outlet delivers to entire Andheri East (JB Nagar, Shere-Punjab, Marol, Sakinaka, chandiwali and parts of Powai)

Contact No: 8291589507

2) DN Nagar – This outlet delivers to lokhandwala, Ville parle, Andheri west, JUHU

Keystones in Punjab Depot:

Best and wholesome ingredients used in cooking process.

All water used comes from Reverse Osmosis filters

Only Amul products for dairy consumptions

Combos- No one can match their combos, They made combos for single person like Butter chicken with naan, Murg Saagwala with roomali roti

Packaging- Spill proof boxes