Parents-in-Waiting- Global Prenatal Market Will Target Emerging Markets by 2018 to 2027

Pregnancy and childbirth are always celebrated irrespective of increasing population and growing economic pressure. The research study on this market offers vital insights into the global prenatal market and various strategies adopted by key players to attract new end users. This market research report also provides crystal clear information about various trends that are influencing the market’s growth, covers a detailed snapshot of key companies as well as consumer insights.

Parents-in-Waiting- Global Prenatal Market- Drivers

Changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income is one of the major factors which is fuelling the growth of the global market for prenatal

Organizing events such as pregnancy photography, baby moon and baby shower have become a status symbol across the globe which is expected to fuel the growth of global prenatal market

In more than 170 countries across the world, paid leaves are guaranteed for working mothers which give them sufficient time to carry out pregnancy procedure

Increasing urbanization and number of families coupled with increasing birth rates are the some other factors which are contributing in the growth of the global prenatal market

Government’s subsidies to families with two or more than two children in Russia expected to fuel the market’s growth

Flourishing market for surrogacy and various treatments such as In Vitro Fertilization and AI fertility treatment have increased the chances of pregnancy among women. This has created growth opportunities for the global market

Parents-in-Waiting- Global Prenatal Market- Restraints

Women are highly qualified and are largely career oriented. Increasing focus on career has compelled women to use various birth control methods, which is a major hindrance restraining the growth of the global prenatal market. In addition, economic recession in certain developing regions and increasing rate of unemployment are having a negative impact on the birthrate which is in turn restraining the market’s growth. Also, increasing aging population and decreasing birth rates in developed markets such as Japan, Italy, Germany and South Korea may hamper the growth of global prenatal market. Drop in global fertility rate is also expected to hinder the growth of the global prenatal market.

Parents-in-Waiting- Global Prenatal Market- Regional Overview

According to sources, birth rate in US is high as compared to other developed countries. This region is expected to showcase high attractiveness for prenatal market in the coming years. Countries in emerging economies, such as India, Venezuela, Philippines and South Africa have high birthrate. However, owing to varying consumer buying behavior the demand for pregnancy related products is expected to witness a slowdown.

Parents-in-Waiting- Global Prenatal Market- Top Brands

Hotmilk Maternity and Nursing Lingerie, Johnson and Johnson, H & M, ASOS, Mom & Me, Mamas & Papas, Thyme Maternity, and Destination Maternity are some of the top companies that are associated with global prenatal market.

