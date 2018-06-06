Nido Early School opens at QV1

Nido Early School are pleased to announce the opening of a brand new centre at QV1 Perth, conveniently located in central Perth.

PERTH: Nido Early School is proud to open a stunning new centre on the mezzanine level at QV1, welcoming children from Monday 28th May 2018.

Located at the western end of Perth’s premier business district, St Georges Terrace, QV1 has provided Nido with a unique space for the early school, which will be particularly convenient for parents working in QV1.

The early school will include: two nurseries, a toddlers room, pre-kinder and kinder rooms, an onsite kitchen, and an ‘Atelier’ filled with art and other creative materials, as well as a state-of-the-art purpose built playground that faces onto the newly redeveloped QV1 Plaza. The playground includes a full sized helicopter that children can play and climb through. Nido will also have a dedicated plot at the QV1 Community Garden where children can establish their own garden and also learn about chickens, bees and honey collecting.

The QV1 Nido Early School has capacity for 78 children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years, and will be open from 6.30am to 6.30pm.

Since launching in 2014 in Perth and Melbourne, the Nido collection of premium early schools for children has expanded across all States, offering a new standard of early learning.

Director of Education for the Nido Group, Nadia Wilson-Ali says, “The Nido Early School curriculum is influenced by the world-leading Reggio Emilia approach to education which has a focus on child-centred learning through interdisciplinary projects. The approach emphasises the relationships that children develop with their peers, their educators and the environment, considering the environment as the third teacher.

“Children learn best when they are interested, and our program combines children’s interests with personalised intentional teaching goals for learning and development to create a truly innovative and authentic approach to learning in a beautiful environment,” said Nadia Wilson-Ali.

Nela Wilson, Executive Centre Manager for Nido Early School QV1, welcomes new parents to the centre and discusses how her team of educators approach early learning for children. “We create programs that allow the children to pursue their own learning goals and trust their own thinking when making choices. We regard children as competent learners and communicators, and thus trust their ability to express to us what it is that they already know as well as what it is they want to find out.

In their search for meanings, we undertake project work based on children’s interests and inquiries. As adults, when we construct a theory, it is because we are trying to construct meaning in our lives, and this is what children naturally do. Engaging in projects enables children to naturally encounter problems and questions they will want to investigate; simply put – go in-depth with their learning,” concluded Nela Wilson.

Nido Early School is the latest addition to QV1’s attractive list of amenities and services that provide convenience for tenants and city workers. Other amenities include a brand new End of Trip facility, a fully equipped gym, basketball courts and tennis courts and a community garden boasting vegetables, fruit trees, herbs, chickens and beehives. There is also a personalised concierge ready to serve tenants’ needs.

The QV1 Plaza has recently been redeveloped, creating a new food and dining destination in the west end. Already opened are Tiny’s Restaurant and Liquor Emporium and Mary Street Bakery, and soon to come is Freshii, Zensaki and Eat House.

