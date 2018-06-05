Women are Minding Their Business

Women are putting a price tag on their priceless intellectual property, and then turning it into a business.

Las Vegas, NV-AZ – The newest page-turner and talk in publishing isn’t about a book at all, in fact, it’s on a research study finding that books written by women are priced 45 percent lower than those penned by men. Even when considering genre, the researchers found that books penned by women sell for nine percent less than those by men. Critically acclaimed author and Literary Educator, Joylynn Ross, is here to prove that women not only deserve more, but they can earn more by thinking and operating like a business when it comes to their intellectual property.

Ross, who goes by the pen name, E.N. Joy, is the writer of the book series, “New Day Divas,” which has been coined “Soap Operas in Print.” She is an Essence Magazine Bestselling Author who wrote secular books under the names Joylynn M. Jossel and JOY. Her children’s book, The Secret Olivia Told Me (written under N. Joy) received the American Library Association Coretta Scott King Honor. She’s also a literary agent with clients with book deals with Simon and Schuster, Kensington, and Urban Books.

“Women unequivocally deserve more (money) when it comes to their written words,” Ross says. “They can get it by learning how to mind their business—their book business of course.” Ross is just the literary educator to teach them, and she’ll do so as the main instructor at the “Act Like an Author, Think Like a Business” 2018 conference, where she’ll educate writers on the business of writing and publishing. When attendees leave this conference, whether male or female, they will be equipped with the tools and resources needed to be successful in this competitive field.

This year’s inaugural conference, sponsored by Path to Publishing, will be held September 20-22, 2018 at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in the still fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada. Conference topics moderated by industry professionals include:

• E-book, print & audio books

• Distribution set-up

• Wholesalers

• Distributors

• Pre-publication campaigns & tasks

• Contracts, Agreements, Taxes

• Making a living as a writer and more!

The instructors and keynote speakers have 50 plus combined years of experience in the literary industry, and the take-home curriculum is like the blueprint for literary success. For interviews contact info ( @ ) pathtopublishig dot com dot Phone: 725-605-4054 dot

https://www.pathtopublishing.com/

A PR BY 1888pressrelease