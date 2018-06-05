IoT Healthcare App Solutions Developed by Let’s Nurture Infotech for a Startup Customer Got Great Feedback From Prime Ministers of India & Singapore

MedCheck, a Smart Healthcare Solution developed by a top IoT app development company in Ahmedabad (India), Let’s Nurture, was showcased at Enterprise and Innovations Exhibition, Singapore.

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2018 (Newswire.com) – “Enterprises and Innovations Exhibition” at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore Thursday, May 31, 2018.

India-Singapore startups exhibition was a treasure trove of IoT solutions, the place was highly anticipated by the PMs of both the countries along with smart and innovative enterprise solutions. On this occasion, honorable PM announced New India Innovation Hub Center at Singapore in order to bridge the gap between India and Singapore STARTUP ECOSYSTEM.

Let’s Nurture feels an immense pleasure and pride as one of its clients named “Smartfuture” showcased its Smart Healthcare Solution, “MedCheck”, to the prime ministers of India and Singapore. This IoT App Development for healthcare industry was developed and deployed by Let’s Nurture.

Let’s Nurture was successful in delivering Android and iOS application, it was an IoT based Bluetooth 4.0 enabled mobile application with a good user UI/UX (user interface/user experience) for our healthcare product.

About MedCheck- An IoT based Healthcare App Solution

MedCheck is a combination of hardware and software, to provide smart healthcare solutions for government, healthcare institutions, fitness industry and companies to maintain a healthy workforce. Users can measure blood pressure and blood glucose and can save data to the MedCheck mobile application for them and their family members. With MedCheck- the custom IoT App Development Solution for healthcare.

“Such health technologies are going to democratized health services in India.”

PM Modi was amazed to see such smart mobility solutions for the healthcare industry, which contain the great potential to save millions of lives by alarming them about their health status. Mr. Modi congratulated Smartfuture team and encouraged them to implement this IoT solution for healthcare in schools, corporates, and telemedicine.

”Let’s Nurture was successful in delivering Android and iOS application, it was an IoT based Bluetooth 4.0 enabled mobile application with a good user UI/UX (user interface/user experience) for our healthcare product,” says CEO of Smartfuture.

Let’s Nurture Infotech Pvt Ltd is an IT offshore development company catering clients globally with its expertise in custom mobile app development, IoT based solutions, Website development, Digital Marketing services and cognitive technologies like AR-VR, AI, and Chatbot development.

