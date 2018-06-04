Sourdough Market Key Players, Size, Share, Demand and Research Report 2022

Market Overview:

Sourdough is increasingly becoming well known. Sourdough being more digestible and nutritious is now the choice for more number of people but that’s not the only reason to indulge in sourdough. What makes it different from any other conventional bread? Sourdough bread is fermented and has several health advantages over yeasted breads. Sourdough bread is made up of whole wheat flour and water and does not contain sugar in it. Sourdough bread is made with a ‘starter’ which is a mixture of flour and water. The secret ingredient to this is live yeast. Flour has natural yeasts in it and when it is mixed with water, the naturally occurring yeasts help in the breakdown of starch into sugars. The microorganisms present in the starter helps to convert the sugars into lactic acid which in turn helps to maintain a low glycemic index. Sourdough bread having a low glycemic index, releases sugar into the blood slowly and so is a suitable choice for diabetic people.

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1823

The popularity of sourdough stems from its ability to be digested easily- it is being preferred by all consumers and not just those who have gluten sensitivity. Sourdough is believed to have been discovered several thousand years ago, but sourdough has once again become a major player in the world of bread. Research Report on Sourdough Market upto 2022 by Market Research Future reveals that the sourdough exports is projected to grow more than 5% annually post 2022. Factor such as the robust demand for sourdough across a wide range of food application and increasing consumer awareness toward health are expected to support the global sales of sourdough during the assessment period.

Key Players and Competitive Analysis:

Bread SRSLY (USA), Boudin SF (U.S.), The Bread Factory (UK), Riverside Sourdough (UK), Beldem Enzymes Plant (Belgium), Puratos (Belgium),FISAG LIMITED (New Zealand), Madisonsourdough (U.S.), Ameliasbread (U.S.), Trueloaf (U.S.), German Bakehouse Naock (Germany), Sonoma (Australia)are some of the prominent companies operating in the market. According to the research report published by Market Research Future, the top five exporters of sourdough includes U.S., France, Germany, Canada and Belgium.

Industry Trends:

Sourdough bread among top nourishment and savor patterns in Canada, as indicated by Google.

Burger King has debuted its latest offering, the Sourdough King—which offers hamburgers or sandwiches made up of sourdough.

Brighton’s Boho Gelato, a leading ice cream brand has introduced sourdough gelato using bread made with heritage wheat from Sussex Farm, Trenchmore.

The Tampa bakery in Pinellas Country has started selling Gulf Coast sourdough and wild yeast breads.

A Canadian woman, Lone Christensen has been using a ‘starter’ which is older than she is. The starter is 120 years old and Lone Christenesen has been using the same old starter since the last sixty years to prepare waffles for morning breakfast.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sourdough-market-1823

Segmental Analysis:

By Starter culture, the global market for sourdough is segmented into lactobacillus sanfranciscensis, saccharomyces cerevisiae, Pediococcus pentosaceus, Lactobacillus plantarum, and L. brevis. By ingredients, the market has been segmented into whole-wheat, rye, oats, barley and others. By Application, the market has segmented into baking base, pizza, bread, cake, cookies, buns, waffles & pancakes and others.

Regional Segmentation:

On the basis of region, the global sourdough market has been segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K.), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan) and RoW (Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, South Africa).