Global Medical Packaging Market Size Study, by Material by Packaging Type by Application by Packing Type and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Pune, India, June 1, 2018:Global Medical Packaging Market industry valued approximately USD 35.58 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.88% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are the expanding market for implantable devices, escalating growth of healthcare market, and the rising understanding for healthcare in various regions chiefly the developing regions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Material:

Polymer

Non-Woven Fabric

Paper & Paperboard

Packaging Type:

Bags & Pouches

Trays

Boxes

Application:

Medical Equipments& Tools

Medical Devices

Implants

IVDs

Packing Type:

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are 3M Company, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, CCL Industries, Inc., WestRock Company, Amcor Ltd, Bemis Company, Avery Dennison Corp, and Sonoco Products Company. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also the strategies used. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Target Audience of the Medical Packaging Market Study

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Please note that owing to the criticality of the Medical Packaging Market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days post-confirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.

