Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly During 2018 – 2026

Athlete’s foot (Tinea pedis) is a fungal infection, caused by different types of fungi including Trichophyton, Epidermophyton, and Microsporum. The athlete’s foot fungus attacks the keratin rich tissues such as skin, nail, and hair. These fungus dwell there because these have enzymatic ability to decompose keratin. Keratin is a fibrous structural protein that is primarily found in nail, hair, and outer layers of human skin. Moreover, these fungus need warm and moist environment for survival and growth. These are commonly found in shower areas of swimming pools and gym. Athlete’s foot is a contagious disease, which can easily spread through contact with infected individuals. Common symptoms of tinea pedis are itching, red blisters between the toes or on the sole, and dry flaky skin on the feet.

Athlete’s foot infection can be diagnosed by detecting the disease symptoms, clinical testing, and a skin lesion potassium hydroxide (KOH) examination. Potassium hydroxide (KOH) examination is the most common test for athlete’s foot. Potassium hydroxide (KOH) destroys the normal cells and leaves the fungal cells undamaged, so that these are easily observed under a microscope. Prevalence of athlete’s foot is higher among in men because they are more exposed to nail trauma due to usage of occlusive footwear. Presently, athlete’s foot affects over 15% of the global population. Athlete’s foot is often treated with over-the-counter (OTC) antifungal medications such as miconazole, terbinafine, clotrimazole, tolnaftate, and butenafine. In March 1999, terbinafine hydrochloride (Lamisil) was the first drug approved for athlete’s foot treatment.

Increase in awareness about fungal infections and rise in incidence of such infections across the world are projected to drive the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market during the forecast period. Additionally, continuously increasing unhygienic environment in populated cities of the world and popularity of over-the-counter antifungal drugs for dermal infection are anticipated to drive the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market in the near future. However, side effects of antifungal drugs such as allergic reactions over the skin, liver damage, and increase in resistance developed by fungi are likely to restrain the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market.

The global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the global market can be categorized into antifungals antibiotics, steroids, and others. Based on route of administration, the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market can be bifurcated into topical antifungals and oral antifungals. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market because of major players concentrated in the U.S. resulting in extensive research and development for developing better drugs. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment during the forecast period, due to rise in prevalence of fungal infection and increase in awareness about new treatment options. The athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in awareness about personal hygiene and better access to health care.

Key players operating in the global athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) treatment market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Quinnova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cardinal Health, Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Inc., Bayer Healthcare LLC, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, and Johnson and Johnson Healthcare.

