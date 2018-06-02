3rd International Conference on Spine and Spinal Disorders

With enormous delight, Allied Academies welcomes everyone from around the globe to the “International Conference on Spine and Spinal Disorders ” which will be held from August 30-31, 2018, in London, UK.

Theme “Exploration and Innovations Which Contribute Hand Towards Curing and Understanding The Diverse Aspects Of Spine and Spinal Disorders”,

which will cover an extensive variety of basically vital aspects related to spinal health, spine geriatrics, spine disorder management and advances in the spine and central nervous system related research.

Target Audience: Business delegates, Industrial Leaders, Spine Researchers, CEOs and R&D Heads from Industries, Directors, Spine specialists, Neurologists, Neurosurgeons, Chiropractors, Head of Department, Professors, and Students from academia in the research on Spine.