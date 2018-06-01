Sodium Bisulfite Market – Industrial Forecast On  Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2024

Sodium bisulfite, also known as sodium hydrogen sulphite, is a combination of sodium, sulphur, hydrogen, and oxygen. It is classified as a sulphur-based chemical. It exists in a white crystalline powder form but turns yellow in an aqueous solution. The acidic nature of this sulfite makes it susceptible to corrosion. It is majorly used as a reducing agent in applications including water treatment, development of photographic films, and textile grade dye preparation.

Sodium Bisulfite Market: Drivers and Restraints

A majority of sodium bisulfite is consumed by the emerging pulp & paper industry for semi-chemical and acid sulfite pulping purposes, which is anticipated to drive this market in the near future. Strict environmental regulations with respect to the dechlorination of municipal and industrial wastewater and the need for many treatment plants to use a less hazardous material than sulphur dioxide are also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. End-users are inclined toward opting for sodium bisulfite over metabisulfite due to the ease with which the former can be handled.

Sodium Bisulfite Market: Segmentation

The sodium bisulfite market could be segmented based on grades such as:

Food grade

Photo grade

Technical grade

Sodium bisulfite is a preservative in fruit juices and starch solutions. In chemical and pharmaceutical applications, it is used to isolate and purify ketones & aldehydes and to destroy waste bromine. It is employed as a bleaching agent in textile and pulp & paper applications, as well as in developer solutions and acidifying fixing baths in the photography industry. Industrial applications of sodium bisulfite include treatment of wastewater and processed water. It aids the removal of excess chlorine from the water.

In terms of end-user, the sodium bisulfite market could be classified into the following categories:

Food

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Leather

Paper & Pulp

Photography & Film

Pulp & paper and food are prominent end-user industries of sodium bisulfite, which is commonly used as a food additive as well as in meat & poultry processing. It is generally recognized as safe by the FDA, when used in accordance with a good manufacturing practice. Food grade sodium bisulfite is generally used in products such as dressings, sauces, beverages, and fillings. However, it is not permissible to use it on fresh food planned to be served raw.

Sodium Bisulfite Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the global sodium bisulfite market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific, especially China, holds a major share in this market. This is ascribed to the increasing demand for sodium bisulfite from the pulp & paper, textile, and food applications. North America is next. Here, demand is primarily from the wastewater treatment segment, and it is projected to increase on account of the strict environmental regulations on wastewater dechlorination.

The global production of textiles and related dyeing is shifting to Asia, specifically to China and India, due to which textile manufacturing in the U.S. and Western Europe has been declining. Therefore, the consumption of sodium bisulfite for textile dyeing by means of indigo and various other colorants has shifted to China and India and relatively decreased in the U.S. and Western Europe. The regional distribution of production facilities and the subsequent consumption of sodium bisulfite is also changing with respect to the pulp & paper sector, with Brazil being a dominant country.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18776

Sodium Bisulfite Market: Key Market Players

Some of the key players identified in the sodium bisulfite market are:

Calabrian Corp., Port Neches, Tex.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay Minerals Inc

General Chemicals

Olympic Chemical Limited

Southern Ionics

Sulquisa

Adisseo France S.A.S.

Evonik

Arkema