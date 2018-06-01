Research Report Covers the Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market 2023

Portable Ultrasound Devices Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by type of device (handheld, mobile ultrasound devices), type of application (cardiovascular, obstetrics/gynaecology, gastro, musculoskeletal and point of care/others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Portable Ultrasound Devices Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market are Analogic Corporation, Hitachi Healthcare, Fukuda, Mindray, Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medical, Siemens Healthcare, Sonosite/Fujifilm and GE Healthcare. According to report the global portable ultrasound devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Portable Ultrasound Devices Help Patients Minimizing Their Cost of Treatment by Avoiding Their Traveling to Hospitals

Nowadays, Modern ultrasound imaging is a relatively simple concept that is made reality by sophisticated technology. High frequency sounds waves, usually 1-20 MHz (8), are transmitted into the body, encountering tissue, organs, fluid, gas, and bone. As these waves travel along, they are both absorbed and reflected by the different materials and interfaces within the human body. Some of the reflections, or echoes, return back to the transmitter. The amplitude of the returning reflections is determined by the change in impedance between mediums. It is important to note that ultrasound imaging does not involve radiation and has proven to be safe to use on humans. No patient has ever suffered serious injury from a non-contrast enhancing ultrasound exam.

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Increasing Demand for Home Healthcare Fuelled the Growth of Portable Ultrasound Devices

Rapid technological advancements coupled with huge investments in the healthcare sector and support from governments and private organizations for the research and development resulting in innovation and introduction of portable medical devices. Growing incidence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for home healthcare fuelled the growth of portable ultrasound devices. The rising demand for home healthcare and point of care diagnostics have led to the introduction of these portable ultrasound devices into the market. These devices can be folded into a small package whenever there is a need for transportation. In addition, these devices can be connected to computer to view digitally generated images and send directly to the clinician for further treatment. Portable ultrasound devices help patients minimizing their cost of treatment by avoiding their traveling to hospitals. The technology has progressed to the point where there is little difference between the high-end portable devices and the low-end cart-based systems when performing typical exams. These are some of the driving factors fueling the growth of the market in the coming years.

Segment Covered

The report on global portable ultrasound devices market covers segments such as, type of device and type of application. On the basis of type of device the global portable ultrasound devices market is categorized into handheld ultrasound devices and mobile ultrasound devices. On the basis of type of application the global portable ultrasound devices market is categorized into cardiovascular, obstetrics/gynaecology, gastro, musculoskeletal and point of care/others.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players mentioned in this Market Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global portable ultrasound devices market such as, Analogic Corporation, Hitachi Healthcare, Fukuda, Mindray, Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medical, Siemens Healthcare, Sonosite/Fujifilm and GE Healthcare.

