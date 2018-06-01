Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by disease type (diabetes, obesity, hypercholesterolemia and lysosomal storage disease), product (metachromatic leukodystrophy, globoid leukodystrophy, hepatic encephalopathy and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market are Astazeneca Plc, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Merck, Eli Lily, AbbVie, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Amicus Therapeutics, Arena Pharmaceuticals and Biocon. According to report the global metabolic disorders therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Growing Diabetic Population is Significantly Contributing to the Growth of this Market

Metabolism is a process in which human body generates energy from the food humans eat. The food that humans consume comprises proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Chemicals in human digestive system break the food parts down into sugars and acids. Metabolic disorders occur when abnormal chemical reactions in human body disturb this process. This is due to enzyme deficiency: as all processes in the body are controlled by enzymes. Any disturbance in the pathways involved in the development and metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, leads to metabolic disorder.

The Increase in Academia-Industry Collaborations for Drug Developments Is the Key Factor Responsible For the Growth of Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market

Increase in academia-industry collaborations for drug developments is the key factor responsible for the growth of metabolic disorder therapeutics market. Furthermore, growing diabetic population is significantly contributing to the growth of this market. Low compliance, adherence rate for metabolic disorder therapies and availability of alternative treatment option are the major challenges faced by the players operating in this market. The global metabolic disorder therapeutics market is anticipated to present several opportunities of growth of market size over the forecast period due to strategic collaborations and acquisition and increased R & D investment.

Segment Covered

The report on global metabolic disorders therapeutics market covers segments such as, disease type and product. On the basis of disease type the global metabolic disorders therapeutics market is categorized into diabetes, obesity, hypercholesterolemia and lysosomal storage disease. On the basis of product the global metabolic disorders therapeutics market is categorized into metachromatic leukodystrophy, globoid leukodystrophy, hepatic encephalopathy and others.

The U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region As it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global metabolic disorders therapeutics market such as, Astazeneca Plc, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Merck, Eli Lily, AbbVie, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Amicus Therapeutics, Arena Pharmaceuticals and Biocon.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market

4. Global Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Disease Type

4.1. Diabetes

4.2. Obesity

4.3. Hypercholesterolemia

4.4. Lysosomal Storage Disease

5. Global Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Product

5.1. Metachromatic Leukodystrophy

5.2. Globoid Leukodystrophy

5.3. Hepatic Encephalopathy

5.4. Others

6. Global Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Region 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Disease Type

6.1.2. North America Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Product

6.1.3. North America Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Disease Type

6.2.2. Europe Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Product

6.2.3. Europe Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Disease Type

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Product

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Disease Type

6.4.2. RoW Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Product

6.4.3. RoW Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Astazeneca Plc

7.2. Novo Nordisk

7.3. Sanofi

7.4. Merck

7.5. Eli Lily

7.6. Abbvie

7.7. Actelion Pharmaceuticals

7.8. Amicus Therapeutics

7.9. Arena Pharmaceuticals

7.10. Biocon

