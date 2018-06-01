Global Functional Flour Market: industry insights & opportunity evolution-2023

Market Definition

Due to the health benefits associated with functional flour consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace globally. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on ‘Global Functional Flour Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023’ that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR 6% while achieving good growth rapidly in the forecast period.

Market Scenario

Functional flour usually refers to flour which have been hydro-thermally treated. Functional flour is prepared after combining various grain and non-grain ingredients which helps to boost the level of nutrition. The blend of multiple ingredients also helps in lowering the level of gluten and increase sensory appeal. The gluten-free flour helps in improving the quality of products due to its modified properties. Owing to rising consciousness on adverse effects of gluten, the demand for functional flour is expected to accelerate 6%ly. Also, the modification of functional flour is commonly related to solubility parameters and viscosity profile. Therefore, enhanced nutrient quality coupled with low-gluten content has augmented the demand of the product. Furthermore, with the growing inclination of consumers towards more natural and healthy food, the demand for clean-label functional flour is increasing 6%ly. And, manufacturers are capitalizing on the opportunity by introducing innovative line of multi-functional clean label flours in the market.

Moreover, functional flour is used in various applications such as bakery items, snacks, culinary products and there is a growing demand from processed food industry which has further accelerated the demand for functional flours. Owing to effective promotional strategy, it is expected that the market will grow at an incremental pace during the forecast period. The key players are also offering customization options to attract consumers’ attention. However, stringent government rules and regulations for various health claims and high cost of raw materials acts as a hindrance for the market growth.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Functional Flour are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods PLC, General Mills, Inc., The Scoular Company, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Sunopta, Inc. and Parrish and Heimbecker Limited

Global Functional Flour Market – Regional Analysis

The global Functional Flour market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global functional flour market is highly dominated by North America and Europe as the product is highly consumed in the region. APAC is fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle and improved disposable income in that region.