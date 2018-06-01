Coil Coatings Market is expected to grow at 7.6 billion in 2022 with estimated CAGR of 6.1% between to 2018 – 2022

Coil Coating Market:

Industry Overview:

Global Coil Coatings Market was 4.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at 7.6 billion in 2022 with estimated CAGR of 6.1% between to 2016 – 2022. Global Construction Expenditure was close around USD 3 trillion in 2015 and is forecasted to reach USD 5 trillion over the forecasted period.

Global Coil Coatings is method used to coat and paint sheets of metal such as steels, aluminum etc. Coil coating makes material more durable and corrosion resistant. The coil coating provides a smooth finish, green benefits coupled with aesthetic looks to metals used on non-residential construction such as roofs, walls and shades. The growing demand for coil coating is mainly driven by increasing applications in construction, automotive, consumer appliances and others. Owing to its eco-friendly nature, high tensile strength and good adhesion property makes it integral part of industrial sectors. Increasing number of commercial and residential projects in emerging economies has stimulated the demand of coil coatings in those regions.

Industry Application:

Global Coil Coatings are segmented into polyester, polyvinylidene fluorides (PVDF), polyurethane, silicone modified polyester and plastisol. Polyester coating is leading segment and is projected to grow at 5% CAGR over the forecasted period. Owing to superior properties, polyester coil coating provides excellent resistant to corrosion and weather conditions. Thus, low cost of polyester is also expected to drive the demand for polyester coil coating across the application industries. Polyvinylidene fluorides (PVDF) coatings is also expected to increase significantly due to their properties such as longevity coupled with providing aesthetic appeal is suitable to sustain in harsh conditions.

Industry Key Players:

BASF SE (Germany),

Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherlands),

The Valspar Corporation (U.S),

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S),

I. du Pont (U.S),

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S),

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany),

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan),

Axalta Coating Systems LLC. (U.S),

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).

Industry Competitive Insights:

BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V, the Valspar Corporation and the Dow Chemical Company has dominated the global coil coating market share in 2016. These are vertical integrated company dominating price value in competitive market. Major market players are offering strong distribution and sales channel to trap the untapped market. With strong channel companies are able to play with prices of raw material and provide quality services on high demand supply.

