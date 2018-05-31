The 7th Asia-Pacific Biomass Energy Exhibition (APBE 2018)

Date: August 16th-18th, 2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Website: www.apbechina.com

China’s Bio-Energy Industry & Market on the Fast Track

The government’s supportive stance over bio-energy has greatly facilitated the industry and market growth. Forward claims that China has already gained a foothold in sectors like gasification, combustion technology, biomass and garbage power generation, and etc. From the third quarter of 2017 to 2020, China’s cumulative installed capacity of biomass energy will double to 30 GW.

Review of APBE 2017

On a show floor of 10,000 sq.m, APBE played host to 5635 professional buyers (up by 13.7%) and 134 quality exhibitors (up by 31%), like Kingwood, Hengmei Better, Polytechnik (Austria), ZERMA (Germany), Morbark (US), Shanghai Electric, Lvding, Juneng, Huantai, Dizhonghai Boiler, and etc. 79% visitors said they met the suppliers they needed and were very satisfied with the rich product choice of the show.

Preview of APBE 2018

Expanding its show floor to 16,000 sq.m, APBE 2018 is ready to receive 180 exhibitors with 10,000 visitor footfall. To meet worldwide increasing need for gasification and garbage power generation, the show will be on the lookout for more exhibitors from these 2 sectors. Concurrently held with several other heating-related trade shows, APBE 2018 will provide you with a complete suite of heating solution.

Exhibition Scope:

−Boiler & Burners;

−Briquette Fuels & Equipment;

−Biomass Gasification;

−Heat Supply;

−Power Generation Equipment;

−Biogas;

−Waste Disposal Equipment;

−Liquid Biofuel;

−Straw Utilization;

−Auxiliary Equipment;

−Accessories; and etc.

If you are interested in sourcing some quality biomass products, just sign up for our show through simple registration on our website or via e-mail!

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Tel:86-20-28967766

Email:grand@grahw.com

