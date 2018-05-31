Menstrual Cups to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2023

Menstrual Cups Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Menstrual Cups Market by type (disposable, reusable) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Menstrual Cups Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Menstrual Cups Market are Lunette, Keeper, VCup, Mooncup, Anigan, MeLuna, YUUKI, SckoonCup, LADYCUP, FemyCycle, etc. The global market for menstrual cups was valued at around USD 995 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The Eco-Friendly, Comfort, Affordability, Practicality, Convenience, Cleanliness, Effectiveness and Safeness are Further Expected to Propel the Market in the Coming Years

A menstrual cup is a female sanitary solution that is in the form of a small bell shaped cup inserted into the vagina. It is typically made out of medical grade material that is safe for intimate use. It provides adequate leakage protection much like tampons and pads, but it is cost-effective as most menstrual cups can be reused and last for years on average. Menstrual cups have become one of the most affordable solutions for feminine hygiene protection. They are reusable and most often boast life spans that range from 1 year to several years. Compare the initial investment in a menstrual cup ($15-$75 average price) to the cost of disposable sanitary napkins and tampons and can save hundreds of dollars.

The Growing Awareness about Safety Sanitary Protections in Emerging Countries is Continue to Drive the Market In Future

Key driving factors for this market include growing awareness among the population about the available options during menstruation, availability of different cups with different sizes, large number of awareness campaigns conducted by manufacturers, women communities, educational institutes, availability of menstrual cups at various prices from low to high, and 100% protection from leaks and accidents with these menstrual cups. In addition, eco-friendly, comfort, affordability, practicality, convenience, cleanliness, effectiveness and safeness are further expected to propel the market in the coming years. However, there are certain conservative societies in various countries, where the level of acceptance of these sanitary protections is very limited, which could hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, growing awareness about safety sanitary protections in emerging countries is continue to drive the market in future.

Asia-Pacific Market is expected to grow at a Faster Rate during the Forecast Period

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of population with greater awareness. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, and growing awareness among the population about the various menstrual protection options available in the market.

The company profile section include detailed analysis of some of the key players such as Diva, Lunette, Keeper, VCup, Mooncup, Anigan, MeLuna, YUUKI, SckoonCup, LADYCUP, FemyCycle, etc.

