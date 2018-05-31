Global Market Study on Smart Pills: North America to Remain Most Remunerative Market for Smart Pills during 2017 – 2026

Smart pills include medical devices and small embedded electronic appliances such as sensors, cameras and trackers. The innovative smart pill technology has reduced the gap between healthcare and digital technology.

Scope of the Report:

The smart pills technology is the grouping of the technology and healthcare focusing on the medication copy based on various factors such as pressure pH, density, temperature, etc. Diseases pertaining to gastrointestinal tracks such as gastrsoparesis, hemorrhoids, gastroesophageal reflux diseases (GERD), colitis, constipation, gastric ulcers, and diarrhea are expected to provide this market with a growth platform. Furthermore, technological advancements comprising of software-based wireless capsules, analysis, enteroscopy, esophageal stenting, and few and esophageal banding clubbed with growing demand for negligibly invasive surgical procedures are also anticipated to propel the growth of smart pills market.

Market Segments:

The global Smart Pills market has be categorized into target area, application and regions. Based on the target area the market has been segmented into esophagus, stomach, small intestine and large intestine. Applications segment has be categorized into drug delivery, capsule endoscopy, and patient monitoring.

The major factors driving the smart pills market are rise in the increased patient preference for minimal invasive surgeries, technological advancements in capsule endoscopes, favorable reimbursement coverage in selected countries, growing incidences of colonel cancer, entended indication coverage for the use of capsule endoscopes in Japan, bowel scope screening in anticipated to have a positive impact on the endoscopy market majorly in U.K, aging population in Europe region, reimbursement approval of diagnostic and screening capsule endoscopes for colon in Japan, and the endoscopy training workshop and huge investment done by the government of Australia. Rising sophistication in smart pills to increase prices and technological incompetence of capsule endoscopes are major factors that may hinder the progress of the Smart Pills market in the near future. Additionally the growing opportunities for the cross-domain collaborations, emerging smart cities and government funding in research and development and innovation related to IoT are some of the major growth opportunities for the Smart Pills market players.

By Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the smart pills market has been bifurcated into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The smart pills market size and forecast period for each region has been estimated from 2017 to 2023. Additionally the CAGR (%) for the forecasted period 2017 to 2023. The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Brazil. The detailed analysis by target area, application, and regions supports in evaluating the present scenario, growth prospects and the future scenario for the Smart Pills market over the forecast period. Thus, the report delivers in-depth segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable perceptions.

By Key Players:

The growing aging population is anticipated to drive the Europe market for Smart Pills in the future years. The major companies that are involved in Smart Pills are GE Healthcare, Given Imaging, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Medimetrics S.A. DE C.V, Pentax Medical Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bio-Images Research Ltd., and Capsovision, Inc.

