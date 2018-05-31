Bone Densitometers Market will Account for Revenues Worth US$1.11 bn by 2024-End

Global Bone Densitometers Market: Snapshot

Of late, the global bone densitometers market has been registering a phenomenal increase in its size and valuation. The significant rise in the pool of patients suffering from arthritis and vitamin D deficiency, supported by the surge in the geriatric population across the world, have influenced this market substantially. The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis in post-menopausal women is also contributing considerably to the growth of this market.

Moreover, the growing preference for cost containment measures, advent of portable devices, and the increasing awareness among consumers regarding early diagnosis of diseases are likely to boost the worldwide market for bone densitometers in the years to come. The technological advancements in bone densitometers and the increasing availability and recognition of these devices in emerging economies, such as China, Brazil, Japan, and India, are anticipated to create a promising growth opportunity for market players in the near future. In 2015, the global market for bone densitometers stood at US$0.84 bn. Analysts predict that this market will expand at a CAGR of 3.10% between 2016 and 2024 and touch US$1.11 bn by the end of 2024.

Hospitals to Emerge as Key End User of Bone Densitometers

Hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic centers are the prime end users of bone densitometers across the world. Contributing more than 60% in the overall revenue generated in this market, hospitals emerged as the key end user of bone densitometers in 2015. Over the forthcoming years, hospitals are anticipated to surface as a prominent hub for bone densitometry diagnostics and devices, globally, which subsequently, will aid the hospitals segment in retaining the leading position.

On the other hand, the diagnostic centers segment is likely to witness a high-paced growth over the next few years due to the increasing preference of patients for diagnostic centers, supported by the availability of a number of medical facilities and well-equipped infrastructure in these centers.

North America to Retain Top Position

North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe are the main geographical segments of the worldwide market for bone densitometers. In 2015, North America dominated the global market with a share of nearly 44%. With the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies for the diagnosis of osteoporosis, this regional market is expected to retain its position over the next few years. Europe, which held the second position in the global bone densitometers market, is likely to witness healthy growth in the near future, thanks to the increase in development of newer and sophisticated technologies and the growing awareness among people regarding the benefits of early detection of bone related diseases.

Similarly, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to experience a considerable rise in its bone densitometers market in the years to come. Japan has emerged as the leading domestic market for bone densitometers in Asia Pacific, owing to owing to the easy availability of DEXA machines. Developing Asian economies, such as China and India, are projected to offer lucrative growth prospects to players over the next few years, thanks to the improving health care infrastructure, rising private and public investments in life sciences research, and the advancements in diagnostic technologies.

GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Beammed, Swissray International Inc., Osteosys Co. Ltd., Diagnostic Medical System SA, Medonica Co. Ltd., Osteometer Meditech, Lone Oak Medical Technologies LLC are some of the leading players in the global market for bone densitometers.