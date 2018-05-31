Acrylic Acid Market:

Industry Overview:

Global Acrylic Acid is growing at a CAGR of 5.14% during forecasted period (2016-2022).

Global Acrylic Acid, a specialty petrochemical which has formula CH2=CHOOH and CAS .It is produced from propylene which is a by-product of ethylene and gasoline production. Properties of acrylic acid includes colourless liquid, adaptable to low temperature, good weather ability, acidic odour easily miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform. Owing to such properties the use is diverse in number of applications, namely surface coatings, sealants & adhesive, agriculture, plastic sheets, diapers and others.

Industry Uses:

Global Acrylic Acid is used in broad range of applications namely surface coatings, adhesive & sealants, textiles, paper coating, paint industry and cement modifiers. Surface coatings, such as paints contribute of the market. Solvent based coatings are being replaced by water based paints, as governments across the globe have restricted the use of volatile organic compound (VOCs). Due to this factor the market of surface coatings is growing at a faster pace.

Industry Application:

Data integration and capabilities are analysed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of acrylic acid market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of acrylic acid market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 is well explained.

Industry Key Players:

BASF,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Arkema,

Nippon shokubai co., ltd,

LG chemicals,

Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd.’s,

Mitsubishi Chemical

