Packaging Tapes Market Global Research Report 2018 Analysis & Forecast to 2021

Global Packaging Tapes Market Information by Type (Filament tapes, Double-sided tapes, Parcel tapes, Light-duty packaging tapes, and others) by Material (Acrylic, Hot Melt, and others) by Application (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Consumer Goods, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2021

Market Scenario

Packaging tapes are used in various applications. Growing demand from packaging industry is the primary driving factor of the packaging tape market. The growing e-commerce and organized retail sector along with multiple usages of packaging tapes across various industries are the key drivers of packaging tapes market. The growth of e-commerce and food & beverage markets particularly in the Asian regions of China and India induces the demand for packaging tapes. This is backed by the increasing purchasing power and investments in the packaging industries.

Packaging tape manufacturers are witnessed investing in the advanced technology. The new age packaging tape offers transparency, high aging resistance, and good adhesion. The pressure-sensitive adhesives tapes provide easy labelling at low temperatures, and ultra-violet acrylate adhesives enable high aging resistance. Furthermore, the market is observing the demand for printed packaging tapes because of the growing need to differentiate products for brand identification.

Various designs and materials are available in the packaging tapes market. Industries such as food and beverages, retail packaging, e-commerce, and automobile have been using packaging tapes across various end-use. The automotive industry has also seen the demand for good quality tapes such as filament tapes. These tapes are widely accepted in various industries such as food and beverages, and automotive, etc. Besides the growth in the packaging printing industry, there is also seen rising demand for product differentiation, and technological advancements which has fuelled the demand for packaging tapes.