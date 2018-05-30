Jessica Lang Dance Announces $500,000 Gift From Ann And Weston Hicks

Jessica Lang Dance (JLD) Company announces a significant donation of $500,000 from philanthropists Ann and Weston Hicks. JLD is a New York City-based dance company whose mission is to present and perform dance works around the world that immerse global audiences in the beauty of movement and music.

New York, NY, May 28, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Jessica Lang Dance (JLD) announced today a significant donation of $500,000 from Ann and Weston Hicks. The Hicks’ leadership gift is the largest single gift the organization has received to date. This gift supports the company’s growth, capacity building and organizational development, as well as touring, artistic work, and performances. The donation also comes with a challenge to other supporters of JLD to match the Hicks’ gift in order to achieve a $1 million fundraising goal by the end of 2018. Nearly half of the match has been raised within two months.

“Weston and I are thrilled to support Jessica Lang Dance as it enters a new chapter in its development and approaches its 10th anniversary year in 2021,” said Ann Hicks. “We embrace the company, its mission and commitment to artistic collaboration, and we are especially thrilled that the company continues to excite audiences around the world as they did on May 5 with the world premiere of This Thing Called Love inspired by the music and art of Tony Bennett at Purchase College, which was met with a standing ovation.”

Ann and Weston Hicks have had a long-standing interest in dance and movement organizations. They are committed philanthropists, and in addition to JLD, they have been lauded for their support and commitment to organizations like American Ballet Theatre and Jacob’s Pillow. Weston Hicks also currently serves as a Trustee of JLD.

“We are so grateful to Ann and Weston for this pivotal and very generous leadership gift,” said Jessica Lang, Artistic Director. “They understand the important role art and culture play in our lives and communities. Their generous donation will make all the difference as we continue to build capacity, develop new works and expand our education programs.”

JLD is a New York City-based dance company whose mission is to present and perform dance works around the world that immerse global audiences in the beauty of movement and music. The company’s diverse repertoire demonstrates a commitment to artistic collaboration and a style that resists categorical definition. The company has performed at premier venues and festivals worldwide including Lincoln Center’s White Light Festival, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Next Wave Festival, the Harris Theater, the Los Angeles Music Center, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the Joyce Theater, among others.

JLD is committed to engaging and empowering minds of all ages and populations with its Education and Outreach programming. Its unique curriculum called LANGuage emphasizes creative thinking and serves a wide variety of communities in addition to dance students and pre-professionals, including under-served children, special education youth, senior citizens, and veterans.

###

Image:

Jessica Lang Dance

This Thing Called Love, 2018

Photo by Milan Misko

Commissioned by The Performing Arts Center at Purchase College, Director Seth Soloway.

Music: Tony Bennett

Set Design & Concept: Jessica Lang

Costume Design: Bradon McDonald

Lighting Design: Nicole Pearce

9 dancers, 22 minutes

Press Contact:

Press Office

Jessica Lang Dance

2728 Thomson Ave #10 Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 361-2768

http://www.jessicalangdance.com/