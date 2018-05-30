Hyaluronic Acid Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

Hyaluronic Acid Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Hyaluronic Acid Market by type (single, three, five injections), application (osteoarthritis, ophthalmic, dermal fillers, vesicoureteral reflux) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Hyaluronic Acid Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market are Allergan Inc, Sanofi, Genzyme Corporation, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Seikagaku and Salix Pharmaceuticals. According to the report the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Hyaluronic acid, also called hyaluronan, is an anionic, no sulfated glycosaminoglycan distributed widely throughout connective, epithelial, and neural tissues. Its function in the body is to bind water and to lubricate movable parts of the body, such as joints and muscles. Its consistency and tissue-friendliness allows it to be beneficial in skin-care products as an excellent moisturizer. Because it is one of the most hydrophilic molecules in nature with numerous benefits for the human body it can be described as nature’s moisturizer. Hyaluronic acid helps to maintain normal joint cushioning. With these advantages, hyaluronic acid exhibits a wide range of applications in ophthalmology, dermatology, rheumatology, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, drug delivery, and wound healing.

Market Growth will be driven by Growing Patient’s Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures, Favorable Reimbursement Policies, And Increasing Awareness about Health and Beauty Standards among the Population to Improve Overall Survival Rates

Rise in base of geriatric population, increasing incidence rates of osteoarthritis, ulcers and gingivitis, and rising demand for cosmetic procedures related to anti-aging process are some of the factors which are expected to expand the market significantly in the coming years. In addition, growing patient’s preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing awareness about health and beauty standards among the population are further driving this market in the coming years. Along with these factors, there are certain restraining factors that could hinder the market in future, which include availability of other cost effective treatment options. Introduction of newer technologies into the market and large number of product approvals witnessing the huge market growth.

Segment Covered

The report on global hyaluronic acid market covers segments such as, type and application. On the basis of type the global hyaluronic acid market is categorized into single injection, three injections and five injections. On the basis of application the global hyaluronic acid market is categorized into osteoarthritis, ophthalmic, dermal fillers and vesicoureteral reflux.

U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region As it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hyaluronic acid market such as, Allergan Inc, Sanofi, Genzyme Corporation, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Seikagaku and Salix Pharmaceuticals.

