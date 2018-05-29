Netgear Nighthawk M1 MR1100 Test

TEST: Do you want Wi-Fi in your car, bag or in the hotel room so check out the Netgear Nighthawk M1. It is a good device for fast internet without cables. If you want “portable battery-powered mobile broadband”, take this into account.

Compared with a fixed installation of mobile broadband, the Netgear Nighthawk M1 MR1100 is far more an all-round product. For example, you can put a SIM card and bring this mobile router on the journey. You will have mobile Internet everywhere you go.

Data Transfer

After testing we got very nice speeds from this M1 router. At indoors it could deliver up to 70-80 mbit / s download and about 60 mbit / s upload. In generally, the speed depends on many factors. Among other things, the damping of the signal from windows, buildings and other obstacles. You are also limited by the load on the mobile masts, which are used by the router.

The Nighthawk M1 supports 4x Carrier Aggregation (and 4 × 4 MIMO). It can open more data streams to the mobile end, and combine it to one connection (if the provider supports it). This is a clear advantage.

Even though the router is very compact, there is still room for 2x TS-9 connectors. These are used if an external antenna is to be connected (optional). It’s quite impressive that this is also an option.

Also connect via Ethernet cable

Computers or smart devices can be connected via Wi-Fi connection (2.4 or 5 GHz), beside, there is also an Ethernet port behind the router so you can use a wired connection. When running wirelessly (Wi-Fi), up to 20 Wi-Fi devices can be connected at the same time.

Compared to fixed-mounted mobile broadband, the Nighthawk M1 is slower, but it is also not intended as a fixed network connection at home.

If you’re nervous about clearing your data packet, data offloading is an option. When the router has known Wi-Fi network within range, it automatically connects to this. Leave the Wi-Fi zone switched back to the mobile connection.

Display on the router

The detailed thing is displayed on the screen of the M1 router ( https://www.store4g.com/netgear-nighthawk-m1-mr1100/ ). From the screen you can view the current status of connections, batteries, connected devices, etc. You can also see the name of the network and password to use. If you don’t want to show this, you could disable the display in the settings.

If you need to share content from a USB key on the network, it can be connected to either a USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 (Type C) port on the back of the router. The USB part is used via a browser interface on the computer. The files can also be viewed via the Netgear app for Android and iPhone.

Immediately it does not seem like a special obvious function. At any rate, I could not make it appear as a network drive on my PC.

The router has a wide range of features built-in, so you can use it in almost every connection. The web interface or app is very simple and very user-friendly, though it requires basic knowledge about networks and routers.

You either run battery operation with Nighthawk M1 or connect a solid power supply. Netgear promises up to 10 hours of operation on one charge.

Pros and cons

Advantage

* Easy installation and clear display

* Fast upload and download speeds with low response times

* Supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz and Carrier Aggregation

* Possibility of connecting external antennas

* Long battery life

Disadvantages

* High price

* Occasionally mobile data noise on nearby speakers

* USB interface to work is robust

Conclusion

The Netgear Nighthawk M1 delivers remarkable performance on the mobile network. If you want to stay connected on the go, there is simply no better way. It is definitely a top grade product. It delivers everything you expect plus a little extra. The most negative thing I can find is the price. Speaking of the price, another 1Gbps Huawei Mobile Wi-Fi E5788 ( https://www.store4g.com/huawei-e5788-mobile-wifi-prime/ ) is more expensive.