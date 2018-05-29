Bio-Based Pet Market Estimated to Expand at a 15.32% CAGR through 2025

A research study titled, “Bio-Based Pet Market by application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

In 2016 the Global Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market size was approximated at nearly USD 2.09 billion and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 7.54 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.32% during forecast period. The rising requirement for bio based polyethylene terephthalate for manufacturing different packaging solutions such as bottles is anticipated to spur the growth of this market. Bio-based polyethylene terephthalate is a polyester resin that is naturally derived and is utilized for production of various products like construction goods, automotive interiors, electronics, bottles and packaged goods. The development of these sectors along with regulations in support, is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. One of the biggest consumers of bio-based polyethylene terephthalate has been the United States where the material is widely utilized for the manufacturing of technical and consumer goods and bottles. Factors such as increasing requirement of food and beverages packaging materials that are eco-friendly are anticipated to have a significant impact on the growth of this market. Increasing concerns related to greenhouse gasses along with bioplastics being utilized as a substitute in the automotive and packaging industry are anticipated to play a vital role in the growth of this market.

The Global Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Bio-based PET Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Consumer Goods

Packaging (Bottles)

Technical (Electronics and Automotive)

Others

Bio-based PET Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

The major companies in the global Bio-based polyethylene terephthalate market are The Coca-Cola Company, Gruppo Mossi Ghisolfi chemicals, Toray Industries, Toyota Tsusho and Teijin Chemicals Company. The Coca-Cola Company distributes its bio-based polyethylene terephthalate under the name of PlantBottle. A few other brands that are available in the market are GLOBIO and Eco Circle Plantfiber. The nature of this industry is extensively competitive due to the existence of a restricted number of companies. These companies get into a partnership with companies that manufacture raw materials to have an uninterrupted supply of purified terephthalic acid (PTA).

